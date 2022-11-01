When looking for a pull-up bar, there are plenty of options to choose from. Understanding the types of exercise you want to conquer, the amount of space needed for the device, and any constraints with a specific design (such as height limits or weight limits) can help you choose the best options.

But first things first, you’ll want to consider safety features. Fitness pro and ACE-certified personal trainer TJ Mentus, says that any bar you install in your home should be firmly secured in place and “unable to be dislodged.”

“Make sure that it has enough capacity to hold your body weight, and there should not be any give to the bar,” he adds.

Typically, pull-up bars are about 1.25 inches thick, but some occasionally have a wider diameter. Per Mentus, the latter will be more challenging, which you may or may not want, depending on your goals.

Finish is another varying factor to consider. Menuts says that power-coated bars are slicker, especially for sweaty hands. He instead recommends a raw steel bar, noting they “work best” due to the textured grip.

Stability is also essential; specific movements, such as kipping pull-ups, will need increased strength to ensure your safety. Finally, the best pull-up bar for you will need to fit the space. A door mount may be preferable if space is limited, but if you want to involve additional body movements or are a heavier lifter, a sturdier wall or ceiling-mounted system will be better.