Two Simple Strength Tests Could Predict How Long You'll Live
When we think about longevity markers, we tend to picture cholesterol panels, inflammation scores, or high-tech fitness testing. But new research1 published in JAMA Network Open suggests something far simpler: two simple strength tests you can do at home.
Muscular strength & mortality in women
Researchers followed ~5,500 women between the ages of 63 and 99 for about 8.4 years. At baseline, participants completed two straightforward strength assessments:
- Dominant hand grip strength, measured in kilograms
- Five unassisted chair stands, timed in seconds
The findings were hard to ignore.
Women with the strongest grip strength had a 33% lower risk of death compared to those with the weakest grip. Women who completed the chair stand test fastest had a 37% lower risk of death compared to the slowest group.
What makes this especially compelling is that these associations held up even after researchers controlled for physical activity levels, sedentary time, walking speed, and inflammation markers.
And perhaps most encouragingly, the benefits of muscle strength on mortality risk were present even in women who weren't meeting recommended aerobic activity guidelines. In other words, strength matters independently—it's not just a proxy for being generally active.
Grip strength & chair stands for longevity
These two tests measure slightly different things.
Grip strength is considered a direct marker of skeletal muscle strength output. It’s simple, but it reflects overall neuromuscular function and has been linked in prior research to everything from disability risk to cardiovascular outcomes.
The chair stand test taps into lower-body power, coordination, balance, and fatigue resistance. Researchers noted that it may act as a broader biomarker2 of aging-related health, since it requires multiple systems working together.
Interestingly, the correlation between the two tests was small. That means they’re not interchangeable; they each tell you something unique about resilience and functional independence.
How to test your grip strength at home
To formally measure it, you'd use a hand dynamometer (a device available at many physical therapy offices and some gyms). You squeeze as hard as you can with your dominant hand, typically three times, and the highest reading is recorded in kilograms. In this study, women in the top quartile squeezed over 24 kg.
If you don't have access to a dynamometer, ask your doctor or physical therapist to measure it at your next visit. Also, take note of functional markers like opening jars, carrying groceries, or holding onto heavy bags. Difficulty here can be an early signal to prioritize strength training.
How to do the sit-to-stand test
This one you can absolutely do at home. Here's how:
- Sit in a firm chair with your feet flat on the floor, arms crossed over your chest.
- Have someone time you (or use your phone's stopwatch).
- Stand up fully, then sit back down. Repeat this five times without using your arms.
- Stop the timer when you return to seated after the fifth stand.
In the study, finishing in 11 seconds or less placed women in the strongest category.
Struggling to complete it without using your arms, or taking significantly longer than 15 seconds, is worth discussing with your doctor.
The takeaway
The researchers note that grip strength and the chair stand test measure largely different things—upper versus lower body strength, muscle output versus overall physical resilience. That's why both are worth paying attention to.
The big takeaway here isn't to panic if you're not hitting the top quartile numbers. It's that muscle strength is a trainable, modifiable factor, and building it pays off at any starting point. Resistance training, bodyweight exercises, and even daily functional movements like carrying groceries or climbing stairs all contribute.
Start where you are. Test yourself today. Then use the result not as a verdict, but as a starting point.