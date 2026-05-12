This Habit Is Your First-Line Of Defense Against 35 Chronic Diseases
In the last century, global life expectancy has jumped from the mid-40s to the mid-70s and 80s. So you might be surprised to learn that we're now exercising about five times less than we did 100 years ago.
We're living longer, but we're not necessarily living better. The latter half of people's lives are spent taking medicines, stuck at home, and attached to machines. That's what makes a new review published in Cell Metabolism, which argues exercise should be considered just as important as medicine, so compelling. It's an accessible habit that anyone can work into their lives, and it might just be the most powerful tool we have for preventing chronic disease.
About the study
In this review, researchers examined the concept of "exercise as medicine" for the treatment of non-contagious diseases, also known as chronic lifestyle diseases. They synthesized evidence on how regular physical activity can either prevent the onset and slow the progression of conditions like cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, cognitive diseases, and certain cancers.
They found that while lifespan has increased dramatically, "healthspan," the years we remain healthy and free from chronic disease, hasn't kept pace. To put it simply, we're adding years to our lives, but not necessarily life to our years.
Exercise can help prevent 35 chronic diseases
According to research cited in the review, physical activity acts as primary prevention against 35 chronic diseases and conditions.
The review provides strong evidence that exercise should be prescribed as seriously as medicine for chronic diseases, including:
- Cardiovascular diseases: Regular physical activity protects the heart and vascular system.
- Type 2 diabetes: Exercise helps regulate blood sugar and improve insulin sensitivity.
- Cognitive diseases: Movement supports brain health and may slow cognitive decline.
- Certain cancers: Physical activity is linked to reduced risk of several cancer types.
What's more, a lack of physical activity doesn't just increase disease risk on its own. It amplifies other risk factors like obesity and hypertension. The effects compound.
Why the scale isn't the best measure of success
Many people exercise primarily with the intention of losing weight. The researchers acknowledge this and admit that, if weight loss is your goal, you might be disappointed.
Exercise alone has, at best, a marginal effect on weight loss. One study found that while diet decreased body weight by 8.5%, exercise performed five days per week (225 minutes total) only decreased body weight by 2.4%.
But even if you're not seeing a difference on the scale, exercise is still benefitting you in the long run. The returns from physical activity show up in disease prevention and healthspan, not just in your weight.
This is a critical mindset shift for most people. When it comes to exercise, success isn't about pounds lost. It's about diseases prevented and years of health gained.
What this means for your movement routine
Despite the overwhelming evidence that movement is extremely beneficial for your health, only about one-quarter of adults currently meet recommended physical activity guidelines. The review makes clear that even though most people know exercise is good for them, there's a significant gap between awareness and action.
This doesn't mean you need to run a marathon or join a body-building competition. It just means that consistent movement, whatever form that takes for you, is one of the most effective things you can do for long-term health. Whether it's walking, strength training, swimming, or dancing, the goal is to move regularly, in a way that is sustainable for you.
The takeaway
Exercise isn't just about weight loss or aesthetics. It's the best first-line of defense you can have against over 30 diseases.
While we're living longer than ever, the real goal is to live healthier for longer. And regular physical activity is one of the most evidence-backed ways to close that gap.