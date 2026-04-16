Worried About Alzheimer's? This Type Of Exercise May Be Protective
When it comes to exercise and brain health, most of the advice you hear about focuses on cardio. But new research suggests resistance training deserves a spot in the conversation, too.
New research published in Age and Ageing found that a 24-week strength training program triggered protective changes in brain regions vulnerable to Alzheimer's disease. The benefits were strongest in people who already had early Alzheimer's biomarkers in their brains.
What the research found
The study enrolled 90 cognitively unimpaired adults between 65 and 80 years old (58% were female). Participants were randomly assigned to either a supervised resistance exercise program or a control group.
The exercise group trained three times per week for 60 minutes, using elastic bands and doing bodyweight exercises. Sessions were led by professional trainers and progressed in intensity over the 24 weeks.
Using MRI scans, researchers measured what they call the "thickness/volume signature," a composite measure of brain regions that are particularly vulnerable to Alzheimer's disease, including the hippocampus and entorhinal cortex.
The exercise group showed a reduction in this signature compared to the control group. A reduction in brain volume may not sound like a good thing, but the researchers interpret this as an adaptive change, not a harmful one.
In the very early stages of preclinical Alzheimer's, the brain may actually show temporary thickening in these regions before later atrophy sets in. This study shows that exercise may help normalize this early, abnormal thickening.
The effect was especially pronounced in participants who were amyloid beta-positive, meaning they had early Alzheimer's biomarkers detectable on PET scans but no cognitive symptoms.
In this subgroup, the exercise group showed a large effect size compared to controls.
Why this matters for brain health
Perhaps the most important data in this study wasn't about the structure of the brain. Exercise was also linked to actual cognitive improvements.
Participants whose brains showed eductions in the thickness/volume signature also performed better on cognitive tests. This means people whose brains exhibited adaptive changes also experienced improved executive function.
The researchers note that no mediation effect was observed, meaning they can't definitively say the brain changes caused the cognitive improvements. But the association is notable, and is further evidence that resistance training does something meaningful for brain health.
What this means for you
If you've been putting off strength training, or assuming cardio is enough for brain health, this research offers a reason to reconsider picking up the weights.
Here are a few things to consider as you get started:
- You don't need a gym. The program used elastic bands and bodyweight exercises, making it low-cost and scalable. You can easily start training in the comfort of your own home.
- Consistency matters. Participants trained three times per week, 60 minutes per session, for 24 weeks. That's a meaningful commitment, but it's also achievable.
- It's never too early (or too late). The participants were 65-80 years old and cognitively healthy. This research is about prevention.
- Strength training complements cardio. This isn't an either/or situation. Both types of exercise appear to benefit the brain in different ways.
The takeaway
The researchers are clear that longer follow-up is needed to confirm whether these changes translate into a meaningful delay in Alzheimer's-related cognitive decline. But the findings support resistance exercise as a low-cost, feasible strategy for improving brain health.
So if you're not already strength training, what are you waiting for? This is yet another science-backed reason to start.