This Exercise Habit Can Cut Your Risk of Early Death in Half
We all know exercising is good for us. But new research reveals something more specific and more motivating.
The key findings? Consistency. It's not just whether you exercise, but whether you consistently exercise that matters most for longevity.
What the research found
The study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, followed 11,336 women born between 1946 and 1951 as part of the Australian Longitudinal Study on Women's Health. Researchers assessed physical activity levels every three years over a 23-year period, tracking whether participants met the recommended guidelines of at least 150 minutes of moderate activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week.
Women who consistently met these guidelines across multiple survey points had roughly half the risk of dying prematurely from any cause compared to those who remained consistently inactive. The protective effect held up even after researchers accounted for factors like smoking status, BMI, education level, and chronic health conditions—suggesting consistent movement offers independent, meaningful protection.
Even women who increased their activity levels over time, going from inactive to active within the study period, saw a 24% reduction in mortality risk.
Why consistency matters more than intensity
This study challenges the "all or nothing" mindset many of us fall into with exercise. You don't need to train for a marathon or crush HIIT classes five days a week. What matters is showing up regularly, week after week, year after year.
Think of exercise like compound interest. Small, sustained deposits of physical activity accumulate over time, building a protective buffer against chronic disease and premature death. A single burst of motivation in January won't cut it. But a walking habit you maintain through your 40s, 50s, and beyond? That's a real investment in your future health.
What counts as 'meeting the guidelines'
You might expect these guidelines to be impossible to meet, but they're actually pretty standard and realistic. Meeting physical activity guidelines means getting at least:
- 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week (think brisk walking, cycling, swimming, or gardening)
- OR 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity per week (running, HIIT, fast cycling, or aerobic classes)
- OR an equivalent combination of both
That's about 20 to 25 minutes of moderate movement per day, or three 25-minute vigorous sessions per week. A 30-minute walk most days of the week counts. So does a mix of strength training and cardio spread across the week.
For busy women juggling careers, families, and everything else, this might seem like a lot. But remember, consistency trumps perfection. The point isn't to optimize every workout. It's to make movement a non-negotiable part of your routine.
The takeaway
If you've been thinking of exercise as something reserved for dramatic transformations or intense workout phases, this research offers a reframe. What matters most is building a sustainable relationship with movement.
If you're already active, keep going. Your future self will thank you. If you've fallen off the wagon or never really started, this study is a reminder that beginning now still matters.
The most protective exercise routine isn't the most intense one. It's the one you'll actually stick with.