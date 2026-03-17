Strength Training May Be Lowering Your Brain's Biological Age By Up To 2 Years
We already know strength training builds muscle and supports your metabolism. But what if picking up those weights could also keep our brains younger?
A new study published in GeroScience1 suggests it can. Researchers found that resistance training can slow brain aging by up to 2.3 years. Here's what the science says and what it means for your workout routine.
What the research found
The study analyzed 309 older adults from the LISA1 (Live Active Successful Aging) trial over the course of one year. Participants were divided into three groups. One did heavy resistance training, another did moderate-intensity training, and a third served as a non-exercise control group.
Researchers created brain aging "clock" models that estimate biological brain age based on MRI scans, then used these to measure how participants' brains changed over the year-long intervention
The results showed both moderate and heavy resistance training significantly reduced brain age compared to the control group. Depending on the brain clock model used, participants who strength trained showed brain aging that was 1.4 to 2.3 years slower than those who didn't exercise.
The heavy resistance training group also had added benefits of increased prefrontal functional connectivity, which means better communication between brain regions involved in decision-making, focus, and executive function.
Why strength training benefits your brain
So what's actually happening when you lift weights that makes your brain younger? A few key mechanisms are at play.
First, resistance training increases blood flow to the brain, delivering more oxygen and nutrients to keep your neurons healthy. It also triggers the release of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which you can think of as fertilizer for your brain cells, helping them grow, connect, and stay resilient.
Strength training also reduces chronic inflammation, which is linked to cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases. And unlike some cardio-focused research that shows benefits in specific brain regions, this study found effects at the whole-brain level, meaning the benefits are systemic rather than isolated to one network.
What this means for your workout routine
You don't need to become a power-lifter to see brain benefits. Both moderate-intensity and heavy resistance training showed significant effects on brain aging in his study.
The moderate-intensity group focused on controlled movements with lighter loads, while the heavy resistance group lifted at higher intensities. Both approaches worked, which means you have options that fit your fitness level and preferences. Here's how to get started:
- Aim for 2-3 strength sessions per week — this aligns with most research on resistance training benefits
- Progressive overload matters — gradually increase weight, reps, or sets over time
- Focus on compound movements like squats, deadlifts, rows, and presses that work multiple muscle groups
- Consistency beats intensity — showing up regularly matters more than going all-out occasionally
The takeaway
Strength training isn't just about building muscle or boosting metabolism, it's also a powerful tool for brain longevity. This study adds to a growing body of research showing that what's good for your body is good for your brain.
Of course, this is one study with a specific population (older adults), and more research is needed to understand exactly how these benefits translate across different ages and fitness levels. But the research shows resistance training definitely deserves a spot in your routine if cognitive health is a priority.
Every rep is an investment in your future self—muscles and mind.