30 Minutes Of Exercise Can Boost Your Brain Health—Here's How

But, you have more control over your brain health than you might think. A recent study found that aerobic exercise strengthens your brain1 , in addition to your heart and muscles. It triggers the release of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein that supports your prefrontal cortex, the brain region responsible for attention, decision-making, and executive function. And the more participants worked out as the 12 weeks went on, the more their bodies produced BDNF in response to exercise.