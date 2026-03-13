30 Minutes Of Exercise Can Boost Your Brain Health—Here's How
You might have a laundry list of things you can do to make your muscles stronger and your stomach feel better–drinking hot water in the morning, strength training, eating whole foods, taking an evening walk. However, it is easy to feel like your brain health is out of control. You might feel like names slipping your mind and a foggy feeling when you're staring at your laptop are inevitable as you get older.
But, you have more control over your brain health than you might think. A recent study found that aerobic exercise strengthens your brain1, in addition to your heart and muscles. It triggers the release of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein that supports your prefrontal cortex, the brain region responsible for attention, decision-making, and executive function. And the more participants worked out as the 12 weeks went on, the more their bodies produced BDNF in response to exercise.
What is BDNF, and why does it matter?
BDNF is essentially fertilizer for your brain cells. This protein supports the growth of new neurons, strengthens the connections between existing brain cells, and plays a key role in learning and memory.
BDNF is particularly important for your prefrontal cortex, the region responsible for executive functions like attention, decision-making, and impulse control. This protein also supports neuroplasticity, the foundation of learning, memory, and mental flexibility. Higher levels of BDNF better equip our brains to form new connections and adapt to new challenges.
BDNF levels naturally decline with age, but here's where exercise comes in.
The exercise-BDNF connection
When you engage in aerobic exercise, your body responds by ramping up BDNF production.
Previous studies have shown that 30-minute bouts of moderate-intensity walking significantly increased serum BDNF levels2 compared to prolonged sitting. Another showed that even a single session3 of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) was enough to elevate BDNF.
A new study published in Brain Research examined how the benefits of exercise on BDNF levels1 compound over time. 30 participants, with a baseline of little exercise, participated in a twelve week program consisting of six weeks of light cycling each day followed by six weeks of moderate-vigorous cycling each day. Researchers assessed VO2 max and BDNF levels before and after each of these six week blocks, in addition to conducting cognitive tests to measure changes in the prefrontal cortex.
The data showed that as participants improved their cardiovascular fitness, their BDNF response to exercise grew stronger. Even more compelling, higher BDNF levels correlated with changes in prefrontal cortex function during tasks requiring attention and inhibition.
In other words, the fitter these participants became, the more their brains benefitted from each workout.
How much exercise benefits your brain?
The research points to a surprisingly accessible threshold–just 30 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous aerobic exercise is enough to trigger BDNF release.
What counts as moderate-to-vigorous? Think:
- A brisk walk where you can talk on the phone, but not sing along with your headphones
- Cycling at a pace that gets your heart rate up
- A HIIT session with short bursts of intense effort
- Doing laps in a swimming pool
The most important part of this exercise is that it is something you enjoy and can do commit to on a routine basis. You need to consistently get your heart pumping to see these brain benefits.
The takeaway
This research offers a hopeful message for anyone concerned about keeping their mind sharp as they age. Regular aerobic exercise isn't just good for your heart—it's actively supporting your brain's ability to adapt, learn, and stay resilient.
By boosting BDNF through consistent movement, you're investing in your brain's neuroplasticity—its capacity to form new neural pathways and maintain cognitive function. Think of each workout as a deposit in your long-term brain health savings account.
And don't worry if you're thinking, "I should have started this years ago." Research suggests it's never too late to see benefits. Your brain remains capable of change at any age. So the next time you're feeling foggy or stuck, consider hitting the treadmill.