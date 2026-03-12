Science Says "Healthspan" Doesn't Equal Optimal Aging — Meet “Peakspan”
The conversation around longevity in recent years has introduced us to a whole new world of terms and metrics. Healthspan has been the word on everyone's lips, but there's a new term you're sure to see hitting your feed any day now (if you haven't already): peakspan.
Peakspan is the timespan an individual can maintain 90% of peak performance in a specific area of their health, which researchers found to be relatively short when compared to total lifespan. The study suggests humans should seek to elongate these years of peakspan to optimize their lives and maintain functional performance as long as possible.
This concept turns our general idea of aging on its head. We don't age as a whole; we age system by system.
What is peakspan, exactly?
According to a new paper published in Aging and Disease, peakspan is defined as "the age interval during which an individual maintains at least 90% of their peak functional performance in a specific physiological or cognitive domain."
Peakspan measures the years you're actually operating at or near your best, unlike healthspan, which measures the years you live free of chronic disease. You can pass every lab test, have no diagnosable conditions, and still be functioning well below your cognitive and physical peak. So the timelines for health- and peakspan don't overlap as much as you might hope.
When do you actually peak?
Be warned, this is where the research gets humbling, because most of your body's systems hit their maximum capacity earlier than you might think.
- Cognition (processing speed, working memory, reasoning): peaks in your mid-20s
- Aerobic capacity (VO2 max): peaks around ages 25-30
- Pulmonary function: peaks in your early 20s
- Muscle mass and strength: peaks in your late 20s to early 30s
- Immune function: peaks during adolescence
The study notes that by age 50, a healthy individual has likely exited peakspan for most physiological and cognitive functions, yet they may still have 20 or more years of healthspan remaining. In other words, you can be "healthy" by every clinical measure while operating below your former capacity.
The midlife "functional gap"
As you age, some things might start to feel off. You're not sick, your bloodwork looks fine, but you don't feel as sharp, as strong, or as energetic as you used to. This is the functional gap in action. And according to the peakspan framework, it's not a mystery–it's a measurable reality.
Researchers argue this is why traditional healthspan metrics miss the mark. The gap between your current function and your peak capacity widens with each passing year if left unaddressed. Waiting until disease appears means you've already lost decades of functional capacity. By the time you're "unhealthy" by clinical standards, the decline has been underway for years.
What you can do about it
Functional decline isn't inevitable, at least not at the rate most people experience it. The study highlights several evidence-based ways to extend your peakspan:
- Resistance training: Preserves muscle mass, strength, and metabolic function. The research emphasizes this is non-negotiable for maintaining physical Peakspan.
- Aerobic exercise: Supports VO2 max, cardiovascular health, and brain function. Even modest improvements in aerobic capacity can extend functional years.
- Cognitive challenges: Novel learning, problem-solving, and mental stimulation help maintain fluid cognition longer.
- Sleep optimization: Quality sleep supports everything from immune function to cognitive performance to muscle recovery.
- Nutrition: Anti-inflammatory eating patterns, adequate protein, and targeted nutrients support cellular health and functional capacity.
The researchers note that interventions are most effective when started early, but "early" is relative. Starting at 40 is better than starting at 50. Starting at 50 is better than starting at 60. The key is recognizing that optimization, not just disease prevention, should be the goal.
The takeaway
Peakspan reframes how we think about aging. It's not just about adding years to your life or even avoiding disease. Rather, it's about maintaining the functional capacity throughout the many systems of the body, which makes those years worth living.