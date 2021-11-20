 Skip to content

The 9 Best The Ordinary Products For Skin & Hair

The 9 Best The Ordinary Products For Skin & Hair

Emily Rekstis
Contributing writer By Emily Rekstis
Emily Rekstis is a freelance writer who has worked at Harper's Bazaar, Self, And UsWeekly. Her bylines appear in Healthline, Byrdie, Women's Health, MyDomaine, BuzzFeed, The Cut, Allure and many more.
November 20, 2021

Since its launch in 2016, The Ordinary has been a sought-after care brand known for two things: effective, transparent formulas and low price points. And honestly, what more could you want? 

The brand’s no-nonsense formulas are highly concentrated and totally transparent. The ingredients called out in the product names and splashed across the front of their packaging tells it like it is—percentage and all! You don’t have to scour through a messy ingredient list to figure out the active ingredients, only to find out that it contains a low percentage of said ingredient. It’s right there, spelled out for everyone to see.

As if that wasn't enough, it’s also an incredibly accessible brand thanks to their budget-friendly price tags. Unlike other well-respected skin care brands that charge upwards of $30, $40, even $100 for an anti-aging serum, you can scoop one up from The Ordinary for under $10. In fact, nothing at The Ordinary costs more than $30. Even a bundle set is $29.26.

With these key traits at the forefront of their brand identity, it’s no wonder The Ordinary garnered a cult following so quickly. Though there are a lot of great products to choose from, we rounded up our top nine favorites to get you started. From hydrating serums to multitasking oils to detoxing masks, keep scrolling to see the best products from The Ordinary.

Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% Oil Control Serum

Do you want to minimize the appearance of pores, congestion, shine, and blemishes? Then this is the serum for you! The niacinamide (also known as vitamin B3), works to reduce these concerns while the zinc PCA (pyrrolidone carboxylic acid) regulates your skin’s natural sebum activity to avoid a visible excess in production. This combo results in a smoother, brighter skin tone without causing irritations.

Good for: Oily & acne-prone skin | Use: day & night

Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% Oil Control Serum, The Ordinary ($5.90)

The Ordinary Niacinimide Serum
The Ordinary

Lactic Acid 10% + HA 2% Exfoliating Serum

If it’s a smooth, even complexion that you’re after, look no further than this exfoliating serum. As an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), lactic acid exfoliates skin mildly by sloughing away dead skin cells for a brighter finish. At the same time, Tasmanian pepperberry helps to calm and combat any irritation caused by the chemical exfoliant. However, we do want to note that if you do have extremely sensitive skin, you’ll want to be careful when using this serum. Even though it is gentle with calming ingredients, it still contains a high concentration of AHA. If you have sensitive skin and still want to give it try, we recommend diluting with soothing treatments that might contain calming ingredients like green tea or aloe vera.

Good for: Very oily or acne-prone skin | Use: Nightly 

Lactic Acid 10% + HA 2% Exfoliating Serum, The Ordinary ($6.80)

The Ordinary Lactic Acid 10% + HA 2% Exfoliating Serum
The Ordinary

Caffeine 5% + ECGC Depuffing Eye Serum

No longer will you have to field questions from coworkers on what you did the night before. Your eyes will look refreshed and well-rested thanks to this lightweight under eye serum. When applied topically, caffeine constricts blood vessels to reduce redness and puffiness and brightens skin by neutralizing damaging free radicals thanks to its antioxidant properties. Meanwhile, EGCG, or epigallocatechin gallatyl glucoside, has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that tackle the pigmentation that’s common under eyes. The dynamite combo of these ingredients make this serum a must for tired eyes.

Good for: Dark circles | Use: Daily

Caffeine 5% + ECGC Depuffing Eye Serum, The Ordinary ($6.70)

The Ordinary Caffeine 5% + ECGC Depuffing Eye Serum
The Ordinary

Salicylic Acid 2% Masque

Give your skin the refresh it deserves with this beloved face mask. The salicylic acid gently dissolves dead skin cells by breaking apart their bonds. This promotes cell turnover to reveal a more radiant, even complexion. But it doesn’t stop there. The mask also uses clay and charcoal to pull out impurities that hide away in the pores for a full detoxing experience your skin will appreciate.

Good for: Acne-prone & dull skin | Use: 1-2 x weekly

Salicylic Acid 2% Masque, The Ordinary ($12)

The Ordinary Salicylic Acid 2% Masque
The Ordinary

100% Organic Virgin Chia Seed Oil

Here we have a two-in-one oil that not only benefits the skin, but also helps strengthen and soften hair for shiny, healthy strands. The sustainably-sourced, cold-pressed virgin chia seed oil contains essential fatty acids, vitamin F, minerals and antioxidants for a soothing, nourishing effect on both your skin and hair. It’s gentle enough for daily skin use and can be worked through the damp ends of your hair for an overnight treatment.

Good for: Any hair type & sensitive skin | Use: As needed

100% Organic Virgin Chia Seed Oil ($7.70)

The Ordinary 100% Organic Virgin Chia Seed Oil
The Ordinary

100% Organic Cold-Pressed Moroccan Argan Oil

Another multitasker, this pure oil uses its fatty acids and vitamin E to nourish skin and hair while boosting moisture levels. If it’s split ends your dealing with, the fatty acids in the oil will lock the moisture into the hair follicle for strands that look and feel healthier. In terms of skincare benefits, argan oil is non comedogenic, meaning it won’t cause buildup that’s common with acne-prone skin. It also contains anti-inflammatory properties that work to repair the skin’s barrier and modulate oil production, making it an all-around great choice to tackle acne scars and breakouts alike!

Good for: Acne-prone skin & dry hair | Use: As needed

100% Organic Cold-Pressed Moroccan Argan Oil, The Ordinary ($6.80) 

The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Moroccan Argan Oil
The Ordinary

100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil

The last of the multitasking oils, rosehip oil is rich in anti-inflammatory fatty acids, vitamin A and C. This makes it great for rosacea-prone and dry skin, minimizing flare-ups and breakouts while restoring moisture levels. All in all, it’s a well-balanced formula that’s great for pretty much any skin type. The same goes for hair types, too. Since rosehip is a dry oil it won’t cause greasy buildup as it delivers moisture and diminishes frizz. However, it’s important to note that a little can go a long way.

Good for: Dry skin & frizzy hair | Use: As needed

100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil, The Ordinary ($9.80)

The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil
The Ordinary

100% L-Ascorbic Acid Powder

L-ascorbic acid is the most active form of vitamin C, making this product an incredibly effective, highly concentrated must-have. Vitamin C has all kinds of benefits that improve skin’s overall health, from stimulating collagen production to decreasing hyperpigmentation to fighting against UV-induced photodamage. To maintain its stability, the vitamin C comes in a powder formula that can then be mixed with other treatments (except those containing niacinamide or EUK 134) to target signs of aging by diminishing fine lines, dullness and uneven skin tone and texture.

Good for: Dull & mature skin | Use: Daily

100% L-Ascorbic Acid Powder, The Ordinary ($5.80)  

The Ordinary 100% L-Ascorbic Acid Powder
The Ordinary

Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum

Pretty much everyone deals with dry skin every now and again. If you do notice your skin is looking dull or flakey, a simple moisturizer won’t cut it. Instead, you’ll want to incorporate a moisturizing serum like this one into your routine for immediate and long-term results. Hyaluronic acid (HA) is a humectant that can hold 1,000 times its own weight in water, drawing moisture into the top layer of skin for an instant plumping, brightening effect. Meanwhile, vitamin B5 (also known as pantothenic acid) also binds to and holds water to provide moisture that helps skin maintain a soft texture and great elasticity.

Good for: Dry skin | Use: Morning & night

Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum, The Ordinary ($6.80)

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 Hydrating Serum
The Ordinary
mbg’s review process. 

At mbg, high standards are earned—and there are no shortcuts. Our beauty editors stay up to date on the latest ingredient research and innovation. It’s a dynamic, continuously evolving space, and it’s important we look into the science so we can make informed choices about which formulas earn our stamp of approval (figuratively speaking).

Our high standards also come from testing products—many, many products. Our editors and writers rigorously test and research the products featured in our roundups to offer you the best, most informed recommendations. When we write reviews, you can trust we spend quality time with the formulas: We don’t simply rave about products we’ve slathered on the back of our hand. We endorse products we’ve tried and loved. 

Learn more about our testing process and clean beauty standards here

