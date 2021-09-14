The 11 Best Natural & Clean Retinol Serums — Our All Time Favorites
Finding a retinol that works for you is, well, one of the harder challenges in beauty. Sure, the formulas have come a long way since the ingredient’s debut back in the ‘70s—now they use gentler derivatives and are buffered with hydrating actives and protective antioxidants. (But even then, not everyone can tolerate the vitamin A derivative.) See the powerhouse ingredient can irritate the skin, especially during the time period as you are getting used to it. So why do skin care fans still clamour to use the ingredient? Well it has a host of aesthetic benefits from reduced fine lines, eased dark spots, more even tone, and faster skin cell turnover (read all about the benefits here).
And if you find yourself on this retinol journey—determined to find your perfect match, we collected our all-time-favorites that can treat a wide spectrum of needs. If you’re acne-prone and need a stronger option? That’s here. If you’re sensitive but looking to tend to fine lines? That’s here too. If you’re all-natural and looking for some alternative? Well, you’re in the right place.
For full disclosure—my skin runs sensitive, and I cannot tolerate many stronger varieties. So I have not personally tried several on this list (I really do try to only recommend things I can vouch for!), but they come highly recommended from people I trust, and I vetted the formulas. You can feel confident starting here.
Quick list:
- Best all-around: January Labs Triple Active Reclaiming Serum ($86)
- Best for mature skin: BeautyBio The Nightly Retinol + Peptide Anti-Aging Serum ($95)
- Best for sensitive skin: Marie Veronique Gentle Retinol Night Serum ($110)
- Best for dry skin: Biossance Squalane Phyto Retinol Serum ($72)
- Best for acne prone: Maya Chia The Straight A ($125)
- Best for tone & texture: Alpha-H Vitamin A Serum ($64)
- Best for eyes: Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask ($40)
- Best oil: Mara Evening Primrose Green Tea Algae Retinol Oil ($120)
- Best natural alternative: Herbivore Bakuchiol Retinol Alternative Smoothing Serum ($54)
- Best for beginners: Versed Press Restart Gentle Retinol Serum ($21.99)
- Best budget-friendly: Burt’s Bees Renewal Intensive Firming Serum ($19.99)
Best all-around
I’ve featured this star serum before, but that’s because I cannot get over how good my skin looks when I use it—I’m on my fourth tube straight. Its unparalleled performance comes from the innovative retinol derivative, a gentler 0.5% option that plays well with other ingredients. And in this case? It’s niacinamide and vitamin C. The niacinamide is formulated at the clinical level of 2% and helps reduce redness and inflammation, while the stable vitamin C derivatives brighten tone and aid in collagen production. It’s suitable for all skin types (I had a very short adjustment period when I first started) and will provide glowing skin benefits across the board.
Best for mature skin
Listen, retinol gets all the glory as far as healthy aging goes. And we’re not saying it’s undeserving—we’re just saying there’s plenty of other great ingredients that can keep your skin looking vibrant and healthy for longer. Enter: Peptides. This option uses both retinol and a proprietary peptide complex to help encourage collagen production (or the structural proteins in the skin that make your face firm). Bonus: It also contains hyaluronic acid for hydration.
BeautyBio The Nightly Retinol + Peptide Anti-Aging Serum ($95)
Best for sensitive skin
Marie Veronique is a cosmetic chemist known for her smart, sophisticated formulas that deliver results. In the case of her retinol-highlighted formula, she blends together the vitamin A derivative with vitamin C and E to enhance the collagen boosting potential (the latter two are essential in the collagen synthesis and cross linking process). But why is it so well suited for sensitive skin types? Well the blend also comes with soothing and softening buffers, like green tea extract, ceramides, algae extract, jojoba oil, and more.
Best for dry skin
Dry skin, like sensitive skin, may have trouble with retinol. If this is you, I recommend finding an option that comes in an ultra hydrating base, such as squalane. Squalane is a plant-derived oil that mimics the natural squalene we produce in our skin, and thus can help support your epidermis’ lipid layer. Well, Biossance just so happens to be known for such an ingredient. Their signature squalane houses bakuchiol, the classic retinol alternative, as well as niacinamide, an active ingredient known for its soothing and hydrating properties.
Best for acne prone
This liquid gold formula contains a cocktail of botanicals that can help improve cell turnover, soothe inflammation, brighten tone, and balance oil production—all things necessary for tending to acne. Cell turnover—which comes from the encapsulated retinol and backhoil (it’s one of their many benefits)—helps keep pores clear and skin cells less sticky. Soothing inflammation—via chia seed and buriti oil—is important to reduce blemishes. Brightening tone—from the antioxidants—can help reduce post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. And finally, oil control—rosehip seed oil—can keep your skin balanced.
Maya Chia The Straight A ($125)
Best for tone & texture
Another reason people reach for retinol is to improve uneven skin tone and texture (which can be a result of both age, acne, environmental stressors, and genetics.) Since the ingredient improves skin cell turnover, it can help slough off an uneven top layer—revealing a more vibrant, glowing, and smooth layer underneath. This potent serum contains both retinyl propionate (which works at the cellular level) and 0.5% retinol to help with surface level concerns.
Alpha-H Vitamin A Serum ($64)
Best for eyes
Typically, pros recommend avoiding your eyes when using retinol. The eye area is a very delicate and thin area of skin, thus potent ingredients tend to be too harsh. But not this eye gel-cream. It contains a very gentle encapsulated retinol (why encapsulated? It allows it to sit on the surface and release over time, making it more gentle than traditional retinol treatments.) Then it’s further comforted by avocado and coffeeberry, for antioxidants and brightening.
Best oil
This silky smooth oil sinks into skin—delivering a host of benefits. First up, the 1.2% retinol provides a healthy dose of the rejuvenating ingredient. Additionally, it contains algae extract—a healthy aging powerhouse in its own right that reduces fine lines and improves tone. But, given it’s an oil, it also supports your moisture with amino acids and lipids.
Best natural alternative
Bakuchiol is shown in clinical studies to perform similarly to retinol when applied twice daily (it’s non sun-sensitizing, and thus able to use it in the morning). Users adore it as many people tend to find it more tolerable than its alternative—plus some people simply like using all-natural, which makes for a great option for those folks. This also contains polyhydroxy acid (PHA), a uber gentle chemical exfoliant, and tremella mushroom, to help with moisture retention.
Herbivore Bakuchiol Retinol Alternative Smoothing Serum ($54)
Best for beginners
A healthy aging newbie, looking to jump start your skin care routine? We have just the option for you. This very easy gel-cream formula has almost no adjustment period (even for me, as hyper sensitive as I am). It uses a combo of bakuchiol and a light encapsulated retinol for the active—and then tosses in some antioxidants and anti-inflammatory to make sure your skin stays happy.
Best budget-friendly
In the past, the only way you could get a quality retinol or retinol alternative was to shell out the big bucks. That’s simply not true now: You can find quality options at reasonable prices and at the drugstore, like Burt’s Bees firming collection. This is the most potent item in the collection and delivers skin cell rejuvenation and lift.