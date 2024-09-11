If it's a smooth, even complexion that you're after, look no further than this exfoliating serum. As an alpha-hydroxy acid (AHA), lactic acid exfoliates skin mildly by sloughing away dead skin cells for a brighter finish. At the same time, Tasmanian pepperberry helps to calm and combat any irritation caused by the chemical exfoliant. However, we do want to note that if you do have extremely sensitive skin, you'll want to be careful when using this serum. Even though it is gentle with calming ingredients, it still contains a high concentration of AHA. If you have sensitive skin and still want to give it a try, we recommend diluting with soothing treatments that might contain calming ingredients like green tea or aloe vera.

Good for: Very oily or acne-prone skin | Use: Nightly

Lactic Acid 10% + HA 2% Exfoliating Serum, The Ordinary ($6.80)