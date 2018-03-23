These Mascaras Are So Good, No One Will Know They're Natural

Of all the natural beauty swaps, mascara remains one of the toughest nuts to crack. If you’re used to conventional formulas, most natural mascaras don't compare to the staying power, magnification, and flexibility of their conventional counterparts—but there’s a good reason.

"Natural mascaras don’t contain plasticizers to make lashes look soft, hydrated, and bendy. That means some versions can often make them look stiff and feel dry," said celebrity makeup artist and green beauty expert Katey Denno. "I've also heard it’s tough finding the right preservative, which we know is so important because bad-for-us bacteria overgrowth can have deleterious effects on our lash line, lids, and actual eyeballs!" While this is true for natural beauty as a whole, it's incredibly important for mascara because the wand meets your eye and is dipped into the product. Interestingly, most natural formulas aren't jet-black either, "because they don’t use carbon black, which has been listed as possibly carcinogenic."

Aside from color, there are a couple factors to consider when choosing a new mascara, including wand type and formula. Having the right wand type can make or break almost any formula—make your choice based on your eyelash goals. A big bristly brush typically produces a voluminous lash look while a spiky, hard wand creates definition and length. If your lashes are plentiful, long, and/or pigmented but tend to run thin, a big-bristle brush is your friend. For those with thick lashes, a spiky brush helps define and lengthen.

As a mascara loyalist (it's my desert island product), I’ve tried and tested many formulas, gathered intel from experts, pored over countless vlogs, blog posts, reviews, and tutorials, and can say that these six products are true standouts. These are the ultimate natural mascaras for pigment, buildability, volume, and length. Happy swapping!