This Clean Mascara Is So Good, It Looks Like I Got A Lash Lift

To achieve doll-like, dramatic-looking lashes, the formula relies on a blend of beeswax and carnauba wax (similar to the brand's previous Volumizing Mascara). "Beeswax is known to be a softer wax that gives volume, and carnauba is a harder wax that assists with lengthening and curl," Kjaer Weis founder Kirsten Kjaer Weis once shared with mbg.

When creating the Im-Possible Mascara, they played around with a ratio of these two waxes and introduced certified organic acacia gum into the formula—an ingredient responsible for what Weis can only describe as "va-va-voom" volume.

Then to make sure the formula stays hydrating—the mere thought of dry, crunchy lashes sends a chill up my spine—it contains raspberry water, sunflower seed oil, and marula oil. Not only do these ingredients nourish the teeny hair follicles and condition the strands, but they also boast antioxidant properties that protect the delicate wisps from environmental aggressors, thus encouraging healthy lash growth.

Creamy texture aside, my favorite part of the mascara is the football-shaped brush. Thanks to this design, the pigment evenly distributes across the bristles without becoming goopy, so it's endlessly buildable—you can slick it on without ever worrying about clumps. The wand also has two sides with dual benefits: a curved side meant to create volume at the base and a flat side to help separate and lift stubborn lash corners.