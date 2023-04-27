This Clean Mascara Is So Good, It Looks Like I Got A Lash Lift
For a time, clean mascaras simply missed the mark. Because these formulas skip plasticizers (which help the lashes appear soft and bendy), mineral oils (to nail that smooth glide), and PFAS (which secure a smudge-proof, long-lasting formula), they just didn't deliver the same volume and impact as traditional tubes.
Of course, eschewing those iffy ingredients is an A+ move for lash health, especially if you're one to swipe on a coat of mascara every day. But if you wanted to absolutely nail doe-eyed drama on special occasions? You likely sought out a traditional product—I certainly did.
Advertisement
Fast forward a couple of years, and a host of innovative launches, and clean mascaras no longer compromise performance for a natural-leaning formula. I've now tested countless products that deliver sky-high volume and good-for-lash ingredients, and lately, I keep reaching for one cherry red tube. The Kjaer Weis Im-Possible Mascara promises fluttery, look-at-me lashes, and believe me, it truly delivers on that claim.
Why I adore the Kjaer Weis formula
To achieve doll-like, dramatic-looking lashes, the formula relies on a blend of beeswax and carnauba wax (similar to the brand's previous Volumizing Mascara). "Beeswax is known to be a softer wax that gives volume, and carnauba is a harder wax that assists with lengthening and curl," Kjaer Weis founder Kirsten Kjaer Weis once shared with mbg.
When creating the Im-Possible Mascara, they played around with a ratio of these two waxes and introduced certified organic acacia gum into the formula—an ingredient responsible for what Weis can only describe as "va-va-voom" volume.
Then to make sure the formula stays hydrating—the mere thought of dry, crunchy lashes sends a chill up my spine—it contains raspberry water, sunflower seed oil, and marula oil. Not only do these ingredients nourish the teeny hair follicles and condition the strands, but they also boast antioxidant properties that protect the delicate wisps from environmental aggressors, thus encouraging healthy lash growth.
Creamy texture aside, my favorite part of the mascara is the football-shaped brush. Thanks to this design, the pigment evenly distributes across the bristles without becoming goopy, so it's endlessly buildable—you can slick it on without ever worrying about clumps. The wand also has two sides with dual benefits: a curved side meant to create volume at the base and a flat side to help separate and lift stubborn lash corners.
My results
Some quick context about my lashes: My flutters are naturally quite long and curly—but they're also very light, so they practically disappear without a layer of mascara. So whenever I do coat on pigment, it really transforms my look (take a quick peek at the before and after photos below, and you'll know what I'm talking about).
However, the Im-Possible Mascara proves especially transformative for my lashes—all I need is one coat to make them appear instantly more spider-like. And every time I pump the wand in and out of the tube, I marvel at the creamy formula; my lashes never feel stiff, even as I apply multiple layers.
Somehow the wand also picks up just the right amount of pigment each time—I never have to wipe off excess mascara on the sides of the tube. (That's one of Weis' major pet peeves, she told me, as it's a recipe for messy clumps.)
And the flat side of the wand makes it easy to wiggle some product onto my outer lash corners, which tend to droop on their own and make me appear sleepy. Most importantly, though, the pigment lasts all day long without smudging or making my eyelashes feel brittle. So in the name of performance and eyelash health, I can't sing enough praises.
Advertisement
The takeaway
If you're looking for a clean mascara that provides fluttery volume, the Kjaer Weis Im-Possible Mascara is a worthy buy. I've truly never experienced a creamier formula, and you can slick on coat after coat without worrying about clumps. Like all Kjaer Weis offerings, it's housed in the brand's signature refillable packaging, tagged at $32 for the Iconic edition and $26 for each refill. Considering how versatile this formula is from day to night, I'll be restocking my cart very soon.
Advertisement
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare. In her role at mbg, she reports on everything from the top beauty industry trends, to the gut-skin connection and the microbiome, to the latest expert makeup hacks. She currently lives in New York City.