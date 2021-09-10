Let's back up for a minute: Mascaras need to have some sort of preservative system, given that you frequently pump the wand in and out and increase the chance for contamination. Mascara formulas are water-based, and thus a breeding ground for bacteria. (And let's remember here, folks: "safe" and "clean" beauty also means free from microbial contamination.) The problem is, it can be difficult for some brands to formulate effective preservatives without the use of parabens or phthalates.

It goes beyond that, too. From a wearability standpoint, even brands that do use safer preservatives still may find it difficult to achieve a dramatic, "look-at-me" formula without the use of plasticizers (which help the lashes appear soft and bendy). So you may wind up with a mascara that's clean but doesn't give you the same fluttery payoff as a traditional product—which is exactly how clean mascara earned its standing in a more minimal makeup routine.

And to get that smooth glide that many mascaras boast for an effortless application, many brands lean on mineral oils. Not only can these be irritating and sensitizing for the delicate eye area (for some people, not all—we should say), but they are byproducts of petrochemicals—making a less-than-ideal situation for those who are trying to be more eco-friendly.

Last but certainly not least: A hallmark of a good mascara in the traditional world is smudge-proof, long-lasting, and often waterproof. But some traditional makeup companies will use PFAS, sometimes called "forever chemicals," to get that look—but these ingredients cannot deteriorate when absorbed in the body nor when washed down the sink at night. (In fact: The House just passed a bill demanding the EPA regulate this class of ingredient—there's also several states with legislation in the work, too. This is all to say: This isn't just a "clean beauty" issue.)

But we'll get off our soapbox and back to the point: "Lash volume, thickening, lash separation, non-clumping, long wear, smudge-proof are all (now) staples of a good mascara," seconds clean cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline. "It is extremely hard to achieve these characteristics with a clean ingredient selection.""

At least, until now.