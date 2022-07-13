So Many People Have Asked Me About My Lashes & I Have An $8 Mascara To Thank

I'm not one to wear lots of eye makeup. I prefer a simple aesthetic on myself (and have a general laziness in the morning). Of all the things I must tackle by the end of the day, swiping on mascara or eyeliner is simply not on the top of the list.

Yes, yes I’m a beauty editor and it’s arguably part of the job description—so I put in my best effort to try out new launches and formulas regularly to stay up on the market. But I wasn't sold on many of the options I've tried.

Most formulas either wore out by midday, ended up smearing on my cheeks in the humidity, or simply didn't add any oomph to my natural strands. I have a few numbers I simply adore (Ilia’s Limitless Lash Lengthening Mascara is a total knockout), but those tend to be only sold at specialty retailers and come with a higher price point to match.

So instead, I skipped the product altogether. I’d rather wear nothing than end up with raccoon eyes at the end of the day. However, this creates a problem: when I get asked about what clean mascaras I can recommend to regular folks, I’m not loaded with options.

Or art least I wasn't, until I tried Maybelline's Green Edition collection, which included this wow-worthy mascara. Of course, Maybelline knows a thing or two about mascara formulas; the pink-and-green tube is practically iconic for beauty fans. But crafting clean mascara is something of a challenge—so while I was eager to try the launch, I was also skeptical.

All skepticism faded away within my first day. And as I continue to wear it (almost daily!), I grow increasingly confident that most folks will simply adore this option.