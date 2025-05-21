Advertisement
Best Memorial Day Weekend Mattress Deals: Up To 50% Off Awara, Saatva & More
You can make the healthiest decisions in your waking hours, but if you're not optimizing your sleep, you're doing a major disservice to your well-being. The good news? These Memorial Day weekend mattress sales will have you and your wallet breathing a sigh of relief.
Sleep is deeply connected to physical performance, metabolic health1, the immune system2, cognitive function3, and mental health—and the right mattress can make or break your time spent in bed.
Since just about every brand is running a Memorial Day weekend mattress sale right now, we scoured the market for the best mindbodygreen-approved picks offering the biggest savings. You don't want to pass up this chance for big savings and better sleep.
The best Memorial Day mattress deals of 2025:
Birch
Sale:
- 25% off sitewide + two free Eco-Rest Pillows with mattress purchase with code MEMDAY25
After taking the Birch Natural Mattress into our studios for testing, our editors approved this pick for side, back, stomach, and combination sleepers. The brand prioritizes natural, organic materials—such as cotton, wool, and latex—and the mattresses are constructed right here in the United States.
With certifications from Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), Eco-INSTITUT, and GREENGUARD Gold, this is truly one of the most eco-friendly hybrid mattresses available. Plus, it’s soft, supportive, and breathable, with a 100-night sleep trial and 25-year warranty.
Right now, you can get 25% off sitewide and two free pillows with every mattress purchase.
Winkbed
Sale:
- $300 off mattresses sitewide
We don’t want to play favorites, but one mindbodygreen writer says the WinkBed mattress feels like a luxury hotel bed—and she’s not alone. Thousands of reviewers swear by the original WinkBed. We’d recommend this cooling pick for hot sleepers or anyone who prefers a firmer pillow-top design.
While the OG WinkBed is not the most sustainable pick, the brand does offer an eco-friendly option: the Winkbed EcoCloud, which we’ve reviewed as well. The EcoCloud is a bit more plush and a great choice for side sleepers. Between a 120-night sleep trial and $300 discount, this pick is a no-brainer.
Saatva
Sale:
- Up to $600 off mattresses sitewide
With sitewide markdowns up to $600, there's never been a better time to invest in a luxury mattress from this mindbodygreen editor-approved brand. Our team has reviewed the Saatva Classic mattress, Saatva Latex Hybrid, and the Saatva Solaire adjustable mattress, and there's truly something for every sleeper.
Every Saatva purchase comes with white glove delivery service, so your new bed will be hand-delivered and set up in your room of choice. The brand uses high-quality materials with a laundry list of certifications, including GOLS-certified organic, GREENGUARD GOLD, and eco-INSTITUT.
The Latex Hybrid design is great for those who prefer a firmer mattress, while the Saatva Classic offer a bit more of that plush, cloud-like feel.
Awara
Sale:
- Up to 50% off mattress
We dubbed Awara one of the best affordable mattress brands, and now you can save even more. The brand is offering $400 off your purchase, applied automatically at checkout.
Sleep specialist Sarah Silverman, M.D., previously recommended the Awara Natural Hybrid as a top pick for people with back pain—and it’s great for all types of sleepers.
Whether you choose the OG Awara Natural Hybrid or the upgraded Awara Premier Natural Hybrid, you’ll be sleeping on natural materials with eco-friendly certifications such as The Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX, UL Greenguard, and Forest Stewardship Council.
What’s more, Awara offers a year-long sleep trial and lifetime warranty (some of the best terms we’ve seen yet).
My Green Mattress
Sale:
- 15% off sitewide
One of our editors recently fell in love with the Organic Kiwi Mattress from My Green Mattress. Now you can score 15% off the already affordable design (and all other mattresses sitewide).
This brand takes sustainability to the next level, offering mattresses, bedding, and other sleep essentials with eco-friendly materials and a slew of certifications. Every mattress is made in the United States and shipped in recyclable packaging.
The Kiwi mattress is a firmer design, with temperature-regulating materials and standout motion control. Back sleepers, side sleepers, and couples love this design.
The takeaway
Once you find the right mattress, you won't know what you did without it. With generous sleep trials and significant markdowns, these Memorial Day weekend mattress sales are an investment your wallet (and your well-being) will thank you for.