I (the writer!) have had great experiences dating internationally and at home on Bumble, whether I’ve been in New York City or traveling in Asia or Europe. I’ve tested this dating app and it’s carried me through different phases of my dating life.

I’ve tried Bumble when looking for something serious, just a hookup, and even to connect with new friends—and something about messaging first (as the female) makes me feel more safe and in control, since it allows me to set the tone of our conversation.