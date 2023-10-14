Whether you travel frequently for work or pleasure, the best international dating apps are a great way to build connections while you’re on the go. Opening yourself up to dating internationally can make for some rich life experiences and romantic connections.

“[International dating sites] are perfect for adventurous souls who are open to exploring diverse cultures, learning new languages, and forming connections no matter the geographical location of their prospective partner,” says therapist LaTonya Washington, LICSW.

Washington has helpful insight on how to date while traveling and which apps are best for international dating. Keep reading to learn our experience testing them for ourselves.