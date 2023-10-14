The Best International Dating Apps For Every Type Of Dater
Whether you travel frequently for work or pleasure, the best international dating apps are a great way to build connections while you’re on the go. Opening yourself up to dating internationally can make for some rich life experiences and romantic connections.
“[International dating sites] are perfect for adventurous souls who are open to exploring diverse cultures, learning new languages, and forming connections no matter the geographical location of their prospective partner,” says therapist LaTonya Washington, LICSW.
Washington has helpful insight on how to date while traveling and which apps are best for international dating. Keep reading to learn our experience testing them for ourselves.
The best international dating sites of 2023
|Site
|Main age demo
|Known for
|App store rating
|eharmony
|30-49 years old
|Long-term commitments & compatibility scores
|4.0/5.0
|Match
|30-49 years old
|Detailed profiles & fast-growing user base of seniors
|3.8/5.0
|OkCupid
|30-49 years old
|Great free app with loads of features
|4.3/5.0
|Bumble
|18-30 years old
|Women always start the chat
|4.3/5.0
|Hinge
|18-30 years old
|Created for relationships & offers limited likes
|4.5/5.0
|Tinder
|18-30 years old
|O.G. swipe-based app for hookups
|3.8/5.0
|The League
|30-49 years old
|Exclusive app for working professionals
|4.1/5.0
- Security: We looked for apps with strong security features to protect data, keeping dating app safety top of mind.
- User base: Each site on our list has a large user base with representation from diverse backgrounds.
- Expert insight: We’ve interviewed dozens of dating experts and kept their insight top of mind when selecting the best international dating sites.
- Testing: To truly know which sites are best for international dating, you have to try them for yourself. We tested every international dating site to evaluate the sign up process, app interface, and overall user experience.
eHarmony
We tested eHarmony: Check out our full eHarmony review.
There’s a reason this dating site has been around for so long. Your experience begins with a comprehensive 80-question quiz, which gets into the nitty gritty and helps the app provide more relevant matches.
While some users don’t love that you really have to pay to get any real benefits from eHarmony, it’s a great way to weed out anyone who isn’t serious. One of the best dating apps for serious relationships, eHarmony comes recommended by Washington for those seeking marriage.
After filling out your profile, eHarmony takes over the heavy lifting by using an algorithm to pair you with matches and provide a compatibility score. You’ll know lots about someone before even contacting them, which is particularly great when you’re considering meeting someone in another country.
- Profiles are comprehensive
- Personality test is detailed
- Ability to see who viewed your profile
- Takes time to set up
- Very limited capabilities with free membership
- 6 months: $359 ($59.84 per month)
- One year: $388 ($32.25 per month)
- 2 years: $699 ($29.13 per month)
Match.com
We tested Match.com: check out our full Match.com review.
Meeting someone online can be an intimidating experience (especially if you’re shy or introverted)—and dating internationally is even more nerve-wracking for many. Match asks users to fill out in-depth personality quizzes and profiles, helping users really get to know potential matches before even starting a chat with them.
What’s more, you have the option to be paired with a dating expert, have one-on-ones with them, and take advantage of their advice to ease into online dating. You can even attend live online events if that makes you feel more comfortable than jumping into one-on-one dates.
- One-on-ones with dating experts
- Live online events
- Detailed profiles
- Expensive if you want all the features
- Profile takes time to set up
Our testers found even more unique features when testing Match.com, such as the ability to see everyone who has liked you. There’s even a little sidebar called “You’re their type” which will show you users who the algorithm feels you would be good with.
Our testers found even more unique features when testing Match.com, such as the ability to see everyone who has liked you. There’s even a little sidebar called “You’re their type” which will show you users who the algorithm feels you would be good with.
- One month: $44.99
- 6 months: $118.99 ($19.84/month)
- 3 months: $116.99 ($39/month)
- 6 months: $129.99 ($21.67/month)
Bumble
- Image by mbg creative
- Image by mbg creative
We tested Bumble: check out our full Bumble review.
If you’re open-minded when it comes to the kind of relationship you are looking for (a safe bet, if you’re curious about international dating!), Bumble is a great fit. There’s a wide range of people using this dating app for hookups, casual dating, serious relationships, marriage, and even friendships.
Most Bumble users are quite straightforward about what they are looking for exactly, since it’s one of the questions you answer when setting up your profile. This is a huge plus when it comes to international dating, since it’s best to go into it knowing your (and the other person’s) intentions.
Bumble is largely known for the fact that in heterosexual dating, women must message men first. The app enables and empowers women to initiate conversations, so that they can be the ones to set the tone of the chat.
- Great for making friends when traveling
- Many free features
- Large user base
- One week membership option
- Some may not like that women have to start the conversation
- Free version doesn’t allow backtracking
I (the writer!) have had great experiences dating internationally and at home on Bumble, whether I’ve been in New York City or traveling in Asia or Europe. I’ve tested this dating app and it’s carried me through different phases of my dating life.
I’ve tried Bumble when looking for something serious, just a hookup, and even to connect with new friends—and something about messaging first (as the female) makes me feel more safe and in control, since it allows me to set the tone of our conversation.
I (the writer!) have had great experiences dating internationally and at home on Bumble, whether I’ve been in New York City or traveling in Asia or Europe. I’ve tested this dating app and it’s carried me through different phases of my dating life.
I’ve tried Bumble when looking for something serious, just a hookup, and even to connect with new friends—and something about messaging first (as the female) makes me feel more safe and in control, since it allows me to set the tone of our conversation.
- One week: $24.99
- One month: $49.99 ($11.66 per week)
- 6 months: $99.99 ($7.78 per week)
- Unlimited: $249.99
The League
When dating internationally, you’re setting a wide, large net. If you want to be a bit more choosy, The League is a great option that’s available in 155 countries across six continents. Designed for ambitious people seeking equally ambitious people, the app is marketed towards people looking for more serious connections—that’s why we’ve chosen it as one of the best dating apps for working professionals.
When signing up for The League, you’re presented with an application process in which you submit your profile that’s connected to LinkedIn. You’ll be put on a waiting list, vetted by one of The League’s administrators, and then presented with a small handful of prospects daily.
The app is designed to encourage users to talk and then meet up in person. Matches expire after 30 days, so you’re more inclined to forge a real connection outside of the app.
- Filters out work colleagues
- Meant for ambitious people seeking other ambitious people
- Verifies users through LinkedIn
- Limited prospects every day
- Paid options are pricey
Finding a serious connection with someone who is as ambitious as I am, is super important to me. Living in New York City, I meet tons of successful people organically—but I recently started a job that’s almost completely remote and I really wanted to meet more diverse people outside of the country.
While apps like Bumble and Hinge have larger user bases, I appreciate that The League presents me with more curated options.
Finding a serious connection with someone who is as ambitious as I am, is super important to me. Living in New York City, I meet tons of successful people organically—but I recently started a job that’s almost completely remote and I really wanted to meet more diverse people outside of the country.
While apps like Bumble and Hinge have larger user bases, I appreciate that The League presents me with more curated options.
- Member subscription: $299.99 per month
- Owner subscription: $399.99 per month
- Investor subscription: $999.99 per month
Tinder
We tested Tinder: check out our full Tinder review.
Whatever your opinions on Tinder, you can’t change the fact that it has 75 million monthly active users all over the world. It’s the best option for anyone who wants a wide range—international daters included.
The cool thing with Tinder is that it’s all about ease. Profile setup doesn’t involve any detailed questionnaire or quiz. Instead, you’ll just upload (up to nine) pictures of yourself and add a bio of (500 characters or less).
You’ll be asked about your job title, company, school, location, and sexual orientation before you simply get to swiping—but this information is optional to fill out. Tinder even has a “smart photos” feature that puts your top-liked pictures at the top of your profile, so you don’t have to worry about rearranging.
- Good for casual relationships and different types of connections
- Available in 197 countries and you can see location of users
- Free version is excellent
- Not all people have descriptive profiles
- Can be superficial due to swiping process
While there is a stigma about Tinder being only for hookups, we tried the app and loved it for meeting people casually. No, it’s likely not the best app for serious relationships and there are no compatibility scores, but if you have an open mind it could be a great way to meet new people.
While there is a stigma about Tinder being only for hookups, we tried the app and loved it for meeting people casually. No, it’s likely not the best app for serious relationships and there are no compatibility scores, but if you have an open mind it could be a great way to meet new people.
- One month: $8
- 6 months: $24 ($6 per month)
- 12 months: $32 ($2.60 per month)
- One month: $24 per month
- 6 months: $75 ($12.50 per month)
- 12 months: $96 ($8 per month)
- One month: $30 per month
- 6 months: $90 ($15 per month)
- 12 months: $120 ($10 per month)
Hinge
We tested Hinge: Check out our full Hinge review.
Hinge has tons of options that really cater towards people trying to have more in-depth conversations that can lead to more serious, meaningful connections and relationships. The app really aims to match people based on shared interests and hobbies.
With a free membership, you can get access to nearly the entire range of app features, but the paid version offers the ability to get more choosy with your filters. In that version, you can filter by political beliefs, height, level of education, and much more.
- Large user base for people looking for something serious
- Prompts can be answered with text or audio
- Queer-friendly
- Paid version is kind of pricey
- Limited options for indicating political beliefs
Our tester used Hinge to connect with people internationally before going on trips. It the app is a lot of fun to use in Europe—what better way to see a city than to go on dates with locals? We also appreciate that since Hinge has audio prompts, you can listen to a person’s voice before meeting IRL. Our tester was connecting with people from different cultures and felt closer to them by hearing their voice before meeting.
Our tester used Hinge to connect with people internationally before going on trips. It the app is a lot of fun to use in Europe—what better way to see a city than to go on dates with locals? We also appreciate that since Hinge has audio prompts, you can listen to a person’s voice before meeting IRL. Our tester was connecting with people from different cultures and felt closer to them by hearing their voice before meeting.
- One week: $24.99 per week
- One month: $49.99 per month
- 3 months: $99.99 ($33.33/month)
- 6 months: $149.99 ($24.99/month)
OkCupid
We tested OkCupid: Check out our full OkCupid review.
OkCupid has changed quite a bit since the dating site first hit the scene over a decade ago. It’s now one of the most inclusive dating apps out there.
OkCupid offers a large selection of LGBTQ-friendly gender and sexual orientation options to identify with and is also supportive of non-monogamous relationships.
After answering a super in-depth personality quiz, OkCupid’s super smart algorithm will pair you with someone, but it goes even further than that.
When users are shown options for matches, you’ll also see a compatibility score based on the app’s algorithm and how you both answered the questionnaire.
One of our writers tried OkCupid, and said it was the most successful app they’d tried, saying it was the one on which they were able to build the most meaningful connections based upon shared beliefs and connections. The detailed profiles really offer the ability to understand a person before even having your first conversation with them.
One of our writers tried OkCupid, and said it was the most successful app they’d tried, saying it was the one on which they were able to build the most meaningful connections based upon shared beliefs and connections. The detailed profiles really offer the ability to understand a person before even having your first conversation with them.
- One month: $29.99
- 3 months: $59.99 ($19.99 per month)
- 6 months: $89.99 ($14.99 per month)
- One month: $39.99
- 3 months: $79.99 ($26.66 per month)
- 6 months: $119.99 ($19.99 per month)
What is an international dating site?
Simply put, an international dating site is one on which people from countries all over the world can connect and form romantic relationships.
While some apps and sites have limitations on the distance/range of partners you can look at, others offer extremely wide ranges. A few are specifically designed for international dating, rather than just offering it as a feature.
How to choose the best international dating site
When choosing which international dating site to use, there are a number of factors to consider.
Large, diverse user base
The best international dating app should have diverse users from several countries. After all, isn’t that the point of getting to know people from all over the globe?
Translation tools
If you’re dating in a country whose language you don’t speak, you’ll definitely want to prioritize platforms that offer translation tools to reduce language barriers.
Safety features
Washington recommends looking for an app or site with safety features to protect users against scams and fraud.
Phone and messaging capabilities
Of course, audio messaging and video or voice call capabilities are all key if you’re considering dating someone in a different country. “These options are cost-effective [compared to booking frequent flights], but they’ll also be safer for you,” says Washington.
Tips for international online dating
International online dating can be a great experience for anyone who is open-minded and willing to be patient with the process. Washington adds that navigating cultural differences requires care, compassion, and patience.
“While you may get excited about wanting to visit someone, consider the use of regular video calls to build an authentic connection and healthy foundation for developing a relationship first,” she says.
Approach learning about your potential partner’s culture with curiosity, kindness, and sincere interest. Of course dating is all about having fun, but Washginton adds that it’s important to be cautious of scams. Be sure to never send money to someone you’ve never met in person.
How dating impacts longevity
You likely already know that dating can bring joy, connection, and a sense of fulfillment. Washington adds that positive relationships can also do even more than that.
“[Relationships] can boost self-esteem, reduce stress, improve mental health, and physical health,” she says.
Just make sure to always prioritize self-care, even while getting to know your potential partner. Pace yourself and ensure that you’re not rushing into anything you aren’t ready for.
FAQ:
Does Bumble work internationally?
Bumble has great international reach, and Washginton supports it since it has an emphasis on empowering women to make the first move. “It can be a great choice for those seeking more control over their interactions,” she says.
Is there an international Tinder?
There isn’t a separate app that you need to download to use Tinder internationally, so you can use the same app for international dating. Simply change your mile range.
Washington says since it’s known for its vast user base, Tinder can be a good option depending on your personal preferences.
What is the most private dating site?
If privacy is your top concern, Washington says to consider platforms that prioritize privacy, like OkCupid and eHarmony. For any other sites, she simply says to carefully review their privacy policies.
The takeaway
Whether you're planning ahead for an upcoming trip or you're simply interested in pursuing a relationship with someone in another country, the best international dating sites make that connection possible. When trying these dating apps for yourself, make sure to stay mindful of dating app safety.
Neha Tandon is an editor in New York City with a passion for writing about beauty, style, dating, wellness, and travel. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Syracuse University, and has written for Harper's Bazaar, New York Magazine, Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, Brides, and more. When she's not grilling dermatologists or testing out new trends, she's doing candlelit yoga, watching old black and white movies, or hosting vegan dinner parties.