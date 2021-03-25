We don’t need to tell you that frigid temperatures can wreak havoc on your hair. A lack of moisture in the air, plus physical wear and tear (like from hats and over-brushing), can equal dry, brittle strands—which just so happen to lack luster. So if you’ve recently looked in the mirror and thought, My hair looks so dull right now, you’re in company.

But as the weather thaws, you may hope to emerge from your winter’s den with a high-gloss, silky sheen. We’re right there with you: Below, find the best (and underrated) ingredients to refresh dull tresses, just in time to tip-toe into spring.