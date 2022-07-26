Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.

Quite the opposite, in fact! Gents, you can find an array of body lotions that hydrate dry skin , soften rough patches, and offer a cooling, sophisticated scent (if you prefer some subtle fragrance). Ahead, discover a few tried-and-tested favorites.

You may have your grooming routine on lock (good on you!), but do you give your body the same attention? If you immediately thought something along the lines of, uh, not really, it’s time to elevate your skin care routine . Full body moisture is a must, considering it makes up the majority of surface area—but that doesn’t mean you must succumb to a greasy, perfumed hydrator.

Benefits of body lotion for men.

To be clear: Everybody can benefit from adding a body lotion to their routine, regardless of gender. A quality cream can support your skin barrier, help trap in moisture, and feed your skin healthy ingredients so it can thrive. And while packaging or marketing may skew toward a certain sex, there's nothing about those healthy ingredients themselves that are gender-specific. "Many of the actives, like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, niacinamide, retinol, and hydroxy acids, are equally effective in men and women," board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D., tells mbg about skin care routines for men.

Some body lotions even come with actives meant to balance oil production and combat body breakouts—think niacinamide, AHAs, and the like. Generally, men’s skin tends to run on the oily side (you can read more about that here), which means they might appreciate a lotion that simultaneously hydrates and addresses easily clogged pores.

As for those denser body creams, men (or anyone, really) can rub a whip-thick confection on rougher, callused areas, like the elbows, knees, feet, and hands. The bottom line? Find a formula and texture that meets your specific skin goals, and you’ll secure smooth, soft skin all over.

If you need a little help browsing body care, here are some options that won’t steer you wrong.