For Those With Chronically Dry Skin, Here's How To Use Ceramides

One way to deal with ceramide loss is through topical agents: "Ceramides have been used topically for a long time," says Robert Rountree, M.D. Using topical ceramides has hydration benefits; that's for sure: In one small study, women who applied phytoceramides to their legs for three weeks saw improved skin hydration. So when looking at topical creams, ceramides are a worthwhile addition to formulas. (Read: Unlike collagen creams, ceramide lotions aren't just hype.) But are they the best way?

When we think of long-term skin health, as well as structural integrity as we age, going internal is going to be your most effective option. "Research shows that when you take these things by mouth—and you don't need many milligrams of them—your body actually incorporates them into the skin," says Rountree.* In fact, science shows that ingesting them orally can offer those same skin-healing benefits as a prescription topical.* In another study, participants with clinically dry skin who took a phytoceramide-rich wheat extract oil for three months saw up to a 35% improvement in skin hydration.* And finally, another notes that participants saw improved skin hydration after just 15 days.*

Think of it this way: You can provide a more continuous stream of ceramides, naturally supporting stores from the inside out.