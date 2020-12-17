mindbodygreen

Beauty
For Those With Chronically Dry Skin, Here's How To Use Ceramides

For Those With Chronically Dry Skin, Here's How To Use Ceramides

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
Young woman applying moisturizer to her face

Image by Caroline Tompkins / Getty Images

December 17, 2020 — 22:23 PM

There are a few things commonly found in skin care items that are also naturally produced in the body: collagen, hyaluronic acid, squalene, ceramides, as well as several types of antioxidants. These all serve a unique function in the skin, working together to keep us healthy with glowing complexions. 

However, all these things start to decline with age—as well as from environmental or internal aggressors—so often, people try to replenish the natural reserve, ideally resulting in more youthful-acting skin. There are several routes to do this in the holistic space, via treatments, topicals, and supplementation. This raises the question: Which route is more effective? Well, there's no easy answer, as each component of the skin has a different delivery method that is most suited for it. 

How you should really use ceramides in skin care. 

We've chatted before about how collagen is better taken via supplementation (when formulated in creams, it isn't able to penetrate the skin; you're better off using other topical actives like vitamin C or retinol as far as products go). But ceramides are a different story. Allow us to explain. 

As noted above, ceramides are a natural part of our skin structure. Specifically, they are polar lipids that make up the barrier between the outside environment and our body, locking in moisture and protecting our skin from damage. Yeah, they're pretty important. As these are damaged or depleted, skin issues like inflammation and chronic dryness happen. 

nr+

nr+

Cellular beauty has arrived with this revolutionary formula, featuring phytoceramides.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.7)
nr+

One way to deal with ceramide loss is through topical agents: "Ceramides have been used topically for a long time," says Robert Rountree, M.D. Using topical ceramides has hydration benefits; that's for sure: In one small study, women who applied phytoceramides to their legs for three weeks saw improved skin hydration. So when looking at topical creams, ceramides are a worthwhile addition to formulas. (Read: Unlike collagen creams, ceramide lotions aren't just hype.) But are they the best way?

When we think of long-term skin health, as well as structural integrity as we age, going internal is going to be your most effective option. "Research shows that when you take these things by mouth—and you don't need many milligrams of them—your body actually incorporates them into the skin," says Rountree.* In fact, science shows that ingesting them orally can offer those same skin-healing benefits as a prescription topical.* In another study, participants with clinically dry skin who took a phytoceramide-rich wheat extract oil for three months saw up to a 35% improvement in skin hydration.* And finally, another notes that participants saw improved skin hydration after just 15 days.*

Think of it this way: You can provide a more continuous stream of ceramides, naturally supporting stores from the inside out.

Advertisement

The takeaway. 

See, supplementing your natural ceramide levels will support the structural integrity of the skin, so you're proactively keeping your skin hydrated and managing inflammation.* This way, you're not having to play catchup with your dry skin later.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Beauty

A Complete Guide To Neck Acne: Causes, Prevention & Treatments

Alexandra Engler
A Complete Guide To Neck Acne: Causes, Prevention & Treatments
Beauty

This Viral Trend Has People Using Band-Aids On Breakouts & It's Working

Jamie Schneider
This Viral Trend Has People Using Band-Aids On Breakouts & It's Working
Functional Food

How Soy May Ease Menopause Symptoms + A Simple Tofu Masala Recipe To Try

Abby Moore
How Soy May Ease Menopause Symptoms + A Simple Tofu Masala Recipe To Try
Beauty

This Collagen Powder Is Like A Smoothing Face Cream You Drink

Alexandra Engler
This Collagen Powder Is Like A Smoothing Face Cream You Drink
Nature

Winter Have You Feeling Down? An Author On Finding The Season's Gifts

Sarah Regan
Winter Have You Feeling Down? An Author On Finding The Season's Gifts
Beauty

The Go-To Powder Trick This Makeup Artist Loves For Airbrushed-Looking Skin

Jamie Schneider
The Go-To Powder Trick This Makeup Artist Loves For Airbrushed-Looking Skin
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Mental Health

I Feel Like I Need To Rush All The Time: Is That A Symptom Of Anxiety?

Nicole Lippman-Barile, Ph.D
I Feel Like I Need To Rush All The Time: Is That A Symptom Of Anxiety?
Nature

New Research Asks: How Has COVID Changed Our Relationship To Nature?

Emma Loewe
New Research Asks: How Has COVID Changed Our Relationship To Nature?
Functional Food

Study Finds How Much Avocado You Should Eat For Better Gut Health

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds How Much Avocado You Should Eat For Better Gut Health
Personal Growth

A Psychologist On 3 Things Emotionally Resilient People Have In Common

Sarah Regan
A Psychologist On 3 Things Emotionally Resilient People Have In Common
Sex

Why Am I So Horny? 9 Causes Of High Libido, In Case You're Curious

Abby Moore
Why Am I So Horny? 9 Causes Of High Libido, In Case You're Curious
Love

This One Tip Can Make You Fall In Love With Your Partner All Over Again

Jamie Schneider
This One Tip Can Make You Fall In Love With Your Partner All Over Again
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/for-those-with-chronically-dry-skin-heres-how-to-use-ceramides

Your article and new folder have been saved!