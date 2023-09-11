Never Look Worn Out Again — This Skin Care Routine“Resets” Your Complexion
My skin reflects my energy levels. When I feel worn out and exhausted, you’re sure to see it on my face: My under-eye shadows deepen, my complexion dulls, and my smile lines really begin to show.
Whether I'm dealing with a lack of sleep, one too many cocktails, or a jam-packed travel schedule, I know the routine below will have my skin looking revived in no time. I refuse to gatekeep, so I’m sharing my nonnegotiable protocol for rejuvenating worn out skin.
Step 1: Strawberry collagen smoothie
What you put inside your body is just as important as the topical products you slather on, so I always start with nutrition. While I’ll switch up the fruit combinations in my smoothies, one thing remains constant: I have to put a scoop of collagen powder in my blend.
It's a habit I try to stick to daily, but it's especially important when my main goal is to keep my skin looking fresh.* While hydrolyzed collagen doesn’t work instantly (the best results come from consistent use), it does help me get back on track with my routine.
The collagen supplement I use, mindbodygreen's beauty & gut collagen+, has a lengthy list of additional skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, and L-glutamine—all of which will bring full-body benefits as well.* Below, one of my favorite smoothie recipes:
- 1 cup frozen strawberries
- 1 frozen banana
- 1 scoop mbg beauty & gut collagen+ powder (chocolate or unflavored)
- 1 large handful of spinach
- 1 cup coconut water
- 1 cup almond milk
I keep this smoothie on-hand while I proceed with the rest of my routine. Trust me, you won’t regret starting with this step.
Step 2: Clay mask, then hydrating mask
Next, I pull out my face masks. Most of the time I start with a clay mask, but only a formula that’s equally hydrating. If you opt for pure clay mixed with water, add some jojoba oil to buffer the clay's drying effects.
I only use the clay mask on my T-zone to help balance out any excess oil and clear blackheads that may have formed over the previous chaotic days. One of my favorite clay masks is the classic Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Minimizing Clay Mask.
Afterwards, I go in with a hydrating mask. This helps plump my complexion and replenish hydration. My favorite: the Pai Resurrection Girl mask (fitting name, right?).
Step 3: Skin barrier support
I finish off the routine with a barrier-supporting product line-up. I stay away from exfoliants and retinol when my skin looks worn out, instead opting for products like hydrating essences or toners, hyaluronic acid serums, barrier creams, plant oils, and so on.
Keep an eye out for pre- and postbiotics in your skin care products to help balance your skin’s microbiome and ease irritation and redness. My favorite product for this step is the Eminence Kombucha Microbiome Essence—it feels like a glass of water for your skin.
I may even consider slapping on a pair of under-eye patches if my dark circles are begging for attention. Trust me, you’ll feel a million times better after reserving this time for yourself, and your skin will thank you for it.
When my skin is looking worn out, I rely on a nutritious collagen smoothie, a line-up of face masks, and barrier-supporting products to help it spring back to life. Now, if you’re dealing with a "skin care hangover," that calls for a slightly different line-up—read about that routine here.
