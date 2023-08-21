Like any item out there, you should be mindful when shopping for your coconut water at the market.

According to Ahmed, the pink color you see in many coconut water beverages may symbolize sugar oxidation. When coconut water is exposed to air, warm temperatures, or other ingredients, or it's been on the shelf for a while, it may turn pink.

This isn't necessarily a bad thing, but if you're searching for the freshest and purest coconut water available, you may consider looking for a clear or lighter pink option compared to super-pigmented drinks.

Ahmed also recommends avoiding added flavors or preservatives like ascorbic acid (although many beverage companies need to use natural preservatives to maintain freshness).

Alas, to find the freshest and purest coconut water out there, look for "100% pure coconut water" on the label as the only ingredient, Ahmed says. One A+ coconut water she always goes for: Ibera Foods Coconut Water.

If you're up for a DIY project, then crack open a coconut and extract the water yourself. Be sure to use the pulp in other cooking endeavors to minimize food waste if you can.