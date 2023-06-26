When you purchase your Droplette, you’ll also select a set of serum capsules. The brand offers different options depending on your skin care goals: collagen capsules for plumping and hydrating, glycolic acid for resurfacing, tranexamic acid for dark spots, retinol capsules for smoothing fine lines, and growth factor capsules to target deeper signs of skin aging. (It also comes with cleansing capsules to clean the device, which the brand recommends you should do once a week.)

Choose your fighter (or multiple, if you plan to follow one of the app’s pre-set routines), and drop a single capsule into the device chamber—after closing the door all the way, you should hear a slight click as it locks into place.

After cleansing your face and patting it dry, hover the white surface about a half inch from your skin with your head tilted back. Press the on button and make slow circles around your face.

At this point, you should notice a cloud of mist emerging from the Droplette. It may even feel like you’re inhaling some of the droplets; rest assured, the brand notes after a series of lab tests, the mist cannot travel into the lungs.

After about a minute, the device will automatically shut off. Pop open the chamber, recycle your now-empty capsule, and proceed with the rest of your skin care routine. Easy!

Now, the interesting part is you don’t have to be too meticulous about drying your face—even if you choose to use the more potent retinol or glycolic acid capsules. “We've tested it on both dry and slightly damped skin, and it doesn't make a big difference in terms of delivery,” Gavini notes. Whereas if you were to use a topical retinol or glycolic acid serum, you would want to make sure your face is completely dry before applying. “As long as it's just slightly damp, it's not a big deal.”

Other than that, the same skin care rules apply: Use photosensitizing actives (like the aforementioned retinol and glycolic acid) at night, follow up with moisturizer, and always wear sunscreen during the day.