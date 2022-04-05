And speaking of when to wake up, if you've never heard of the concept of "sleep chronotypes," it may just be the sleep key you're missing. A majority of people fall under one of the four sleep chronotypes: wolves, lions, bears, and dolphins.

As board-certified sleep specialist Michael J. Breus, Ph.D. previously told mbg, not only does your chronotype determine what time is most optimal for you to wake up, but it's also "extremely helpful for scheduling your day's work around your productivity windows so you can accomplish all that you want while you still have the energy to do it well."

Here's more on the chronotypes, so you can figure out the best sleep and wake times for you. Some other ways to support your chronotype include scheduling meetings during optimal time windows, eating meals at similar times each day, and taking a sleep-supporting supplement to help you stick to your ideal bedtime.*