In the search for nourished, healthy hair, us natural beauty lovers are always trying out various oils, be it jojoba, castor, argan, and so on. These oils have been around for a long, long time—and various cultures and traditions have used them for various hair healing remedies. Avocado oil happens to be one of these deliciously rich oils that many simply love to coat on for shiny strands.

So, we spoke to experts to find about all the benefits you can expect from this ingredient—a few might even surprise you.