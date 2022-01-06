My Overall Health Is Pretty Good — Do I *Really* Need Omega-3 Fatty Acids?

Let’s back it up for a second and speak to that weekly fish recommendation. In 2000, the American Heart Association (AHA) published a formal dietary recommendation of two servings of (ideally fatty) fish per week in the journal Circulation. This is the starting point for the general population and that amount of fish intake comes out to approximately 500 milligrams of EPA and DHA per day to support overall and heart health.*

Starting points are good places to begin, but the AHA goes on to recommend a higher marine omega-3 intake (one gram and up of EPA and DHA daily) for focused cardioprotective and cardiovascular benefits.* These higher amounts of omega-3 fats optimally support your body’s need for omega-3s, which are used for critical cell membrane functions throughout the body, among all the other incredible health benefits omega-3s provide.*

Unfortunately, achieving one gram and up of EPA and DHA would be the omega-3 equivalent of eating a serving of fish a day, which comes with its obvious challenges (cost, heavy metals, practicality, etc.).