First things first, you’ll want to use your scalp scrub before you shampoo and condition your hair. You can certainly use it in the shower with wet hair if you choose, but certified trichologist and celebrity stylist Shab Caspara recommends an alternative for those with thicker strands.

“When you have really dense, thick hair, it is not easy for your product to penetrate into your scalp,” she says. Even getting a scalp scrub deep into your roots can be difficult—especially when your heavy wet strands are weighed down by the water.

“A really great way to make sure that you’re getting an effective result is to use it before you get into the shower on your dry hair,” she explains in a recent Instagram video. Simply apply the scrub and gently massage it in with your fingertips.

Afterward, hop in the shower, rinse out the scrub, and follow up with your normal hair care routine. Be sure to spend a few extra minutes rinsing your hair at the end to ensure every little granule gets cleared out.