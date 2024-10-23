Advertisement
Apply Your Scalp Scrub Like This For Better Results, From A Trichologist
Have you ever washed your hair just for it to look greasy hours later? If this scenario resonates with you, then you might have some product buildup in your roots that you need to clear out.
There are a few different ways to detox the scalp, one of which is using a gentle scalp scrub. Not sure how to use one? This quick explainer will help.
How to apply a scalp scrub correctly
First things first, you'll want to use your scalp scrub before you shampoo and condition your hair. You can certainly use it in the shower with wet hair if you choose, but certified trichologist and celebrity stylist Shab Caspara recommends an alternative for those with thicker strands.
"When you have really dense, thick hair, it is not easy for your product to penetrate into your scalp," she says. Even getting a scalp scrub deep into your roots can be difficult—especially when your heavy wet strands are weighed down by the water.
"A really great way to make sure that you're getting an effective result is to use it before you get into the shower on your dry hair," she explains in an Instagram video. Simply apply the scrub and gently massage it in with your fingertips.
Afterward, hop in the shower, rinse out the scrub, and follow up with your normal hair care routine. Be sure to spend a few extra minutes rinsing your hair at the end to ensure every little granule gets cleared out.
Why use a scalp scrub?
While clearing buildup is a great benefit of using scalp scrubs, it's not the only perk. Using these exfoliants can stimulate the scalp and increase blood flow, which is essential for healthy hair growth.
Plus, clearing out buildup means your topical hair growth serums can penetrate even deeper, working better in the long run. Lastly, a regular scalp exfoliation routine can help to prevent scalp inflammation and discomfort (this could be itch, irritation, soreness, etc.).
Ready to get scrubbing? Opt for one of these quick and easy DIY scalp scrub recipes.
The takeaway
If your hair won't stay clean, you may want to consider using a scalp scrub to clear away buildup. For those with thicker strands, use the scrub on dry hair before hopping in the shower to ensure the product reaches your roots.
If you have a highly sensitive scalp and prefer to skip the scrub, you can opt for a detox serum or chemical exfoliant instead. Read up on scalp detox 101 here if you want to learn more.
