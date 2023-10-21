The Cycle Tracking function launched in 2015 but has gotten a few updates since then, including fertility predictions for those with the Apple Watch Series 8 or later, and all Apple Watch Ultra models. The watch uses wrist temperature data to detect the biphasic shift, AKA an increase in temperature that often occurs post-ovulation.

Then, an algorithm uses wrist temperature data along with logged cycle data to estimate the day ovulation likely occurred, thus helping to predict the next peak fertility window. This is why Apple refers to the fertility predictions as "retrospective" in nature, rather than suggesting the watch can serve as a natural birth control method.

So, if you have the watch and you want to start a family, the new update may be incredibly useful. Otherwise, many people who menstruate can benefit from the simple Cycle Tracking function.

As someone who has gone through countless menstrual health concerns, I'll tell you that keeping tabs on your cycle may come in handy when you least expect it.

After tracking my menstrual cycle in my notes app for years, I decided it was time to graduate to this slightly higher-tech option.

While I have tried other period tracking apps before as well, the Apple Cycle Tracking function proved noticeably easier to use. In fact, it took less effort than tracking my period on an open note.