Your Definitive Adaptogen Guide To Balance Hormones + Lower Stress Levels

Adaptogens help support your hormone levels and help manage stress in the body—but there's so much more! Your body's stress system, the sympathetic nervous system, controls hundreds of pathways that are responsible for inflammation. And this is important because the hectic, crazy, modern world we live in can leave us feeling exhausted, inflamed, irritable, hangry, and emotionally spent—all of which can lead to hormonal problems like adrenal fatigue, low sex drive, and thyroid problems.

Adaptogens help manage the stress system—keeping inflammation levels in check. And because chronic inflammation is linked to many of the common health problems we see today, the medical literature has found adaptogens to have more cool and far-reaching health benefits like: