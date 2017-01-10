 Skip to content

Functional Food
Your Definitive Adaptogen Guide To Balance Hormones + Lower Stress Levels

Your Definitive Adaptogen Guide To Balance Hormones + Lower Stress Levels

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
Your Definitive Adaptogen Guide To Balance Hormones + Lower Stress Levels

Photo by Stocksy

January 10, 2017

The wellness world has fallen for all things adaptogenic—but what the are adaptogens and why should you care? I'm glad you asked. Here, your personal guide to the adaptogenic kingdom.

Adaptogens aren't just any old group of plant medicines.

Adaptogens are a broad family of herbs and plant medicines that have been used for thousands of years throughout the world. To be labeled an adaptogen, a plant medicine must fulfill at least three specific criteria:

  • They are generally safe (for just about everyone).
  • They help you manage stress.
  • They work to support your hormone levels.
This is how adaptogens work in the body.

Adaptogens help support your hormone levels and help manage stress in the body—but there's so much more! Your body's stress system, the sympathetic nervous system, controls hundreds of pathways that are responsible for inflammation. And this is important because the hectic, crazy, modern world we live in can leave us feeling exhausted, inflamed, irritable, hangry, and emotionally spent—all of which can lead to hormonal problems like adrenal fatigue, low sex drive, and thyroid problems.

Adaptogens help manage the stress system—keeping inflammation levels in check. And because chronic inflammation is linked to many of the common health problems we see today, the medical literature has found adaptogens to have more cool and far-reaching health benefits like:

Take-home message: Adaptogens are badass.

All of of these little guys help manage inflammation and generally have a knack for bringing some zen to your adrenal, thyroid, and sex hormones. But each adaptogen also has its own special set of skills. Here are the 12 most popular adaptogens and what you should know about each:

1. Ginseng: the pick-me-up

Asian White, Asian Red, American White, the ginseng varieties are great for people who want an extra boost of energy without the jitters of caffeine. I love using ginseng for jet lag!

2. Pearl: the beauty secret

Crushed-up pearl powder is a great source of aminos and will nourish skin, hair, and nails.

3. Rhodiola: the stress calmer

Rhodiola rosea can be a great tool to use for people struggling with fatigue. It can help manage oxidative stress in the body, too.

4. Schisandra: the adrenal balancer

Another super adrenal supporter, this berry is one I used on a regular basis during my journey recovering from adrenal fatigue.

5. Shilajit: the sex hormone igniter

People with low libido or sex hormone imbalance can benefit from shilajit. This Ayurvedic herb translates as "conqueror of mountains and destroyer of weakness.” Sounds good to me.

6. Ashwagandha: the thyroid + mood master

A superstar adaptogen, this popular herb is a great tool in supporting optimal thyroid function and if you are known to get mood swings. Ashwagandha is also a nightshade, which some people with autoimmune conditions can't handle.

7. Maca: the energizer

Maca is a great way to boost energy and also calm anxiety naturally. Maca is a rich source of vitamin C, making it great for boosting the immune system. There are three types of maca powders: red, yellow, and black. Red maca is the sweetest and mildest tasting. Yellow maca is the least sweet, and black maca is somewhere in between the two.

8. Holy Basil (Tulsi): the memory booster

I find holy basil to be great for people with brain fog, gently working to increase cognitive function. Tulsi is also great for bloating and gas.

9. Ho Shou Wu: the libido pumper-upper

Another great tool for people with a low sex drive, this herb has been used for thousands of years in Chinese medicine.

10. Mucuna pruriens: nature's chill pill

This adaptogenic bean extract is jam-packed with L-DOPA, the precursor to the neurotransmitter dopamine. I take this daily as it helps with my focus and calming me down during my busy day.

11. Eleuthero: the battery pack

If you are dragging through the day, this is another way to optimize your energy levels. Extra stressful week? Eleuthero is your guy.

12. Adaptogenic mushrooms

Within the adaptogenic kingdom there is also an extra-special group of medicinal mushrooms that offer some of the same hormone-balancing benefits as the adaptogens above and some extra immune-boosting qualities too:

  • Chaga
  • Shiitake
  • Himematsutake
  • Lion's Mane
  • Turkey Tail
  • Cordyceps
  • Reishi

Here's how to use adaptogens

Because each adaptogen offers its own unique benefit, I am a fan of using blends in elixirs and smoothies. Have fun with it! Here are the recipes I commonly use.

Sex Hormone Boosting Elixir

Ingredients

  • 2 cups full-fat coconut milk
  • 1 teaspoon cacao powder
  • 1 teaspoon shilajit powder
  • 1 teaspoon Ho Shou Wu
  • 1 teaspoon mucuna pruriens powder
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon raw honey

Preparation

Blend ingredients well in a blender.

Pour into saucepan and heat for 3 to 5 minutes over medium heat until warm.

Anti-Inflammatory Mushroom Elixir

Ingredients

  • 1½ cups plain full-fat organic coconut milk
  • ½ teaspoon each of organic powdered of chaga, reishi, lion's mane, turkey tail, cordyceps, shiitake, and himematsutake
  • 1 teaspoon chia seed
  • 1 tablespoon raw organic honey
  • 2 pitted medjool dates (more if you want it sweeter!)
  • 2 tablespoons raw cacao powder
  • 1 teaspoon maca powder
  • ½ teaspoon turmeric powder
  • Himalayan sea salt to taste

Preparation

Blend all ingredients in a blender. Serve cold, or, if it's chilly where you are, warm it up in a pot and enjoy!

Thyroid-Boosting Smoothie

Ingredients

  • 1 cup full-fat coconut milk
  • 1 scoop collagen protein
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin coconut oil
  • 1 cup mixed greens
  • 2 Brazil nuts
  • 1 avocado
  • 1 stick celery
  • 2 tablespoons dulse flakes
  • 1 tablespoon maca powder
  • 1 cup organic frozen berries

Preparation

Blend all ingredients in a blender.

Refreshing Adrenal-Balancing Iced Tea

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon ashwagandha powder
  • 1 teaspoon rhodiola powder
  • 1 teaspoon holy basil powder
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon

Preparation

Pour 1 to 2 cups of hot water over herbs. Let steep for 15 minutes and then pour over ice.

Create a routine that fits your specific body.

We are all different. If you are going through hormone problems and want a functional medicine perspective on your unique case, take advantage of our free webcam or phone health evaluation.

