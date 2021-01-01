Oh, 2020. For a once-in-a-century-pandemic, it's fair to say that such an unprecedented year has left us feeling "a little-too-much" overall. The world as we know it flipped upside down, and how we celebrate and spend our holidays together at this time of year are no exception. But while navigating this holiday pandemic might look (and feel) different this season, there are still plenty of joyful and healthy ways to ring in the New Year.

If pouring yourself a glass of wine or popping some bubbly are part of your festive plans, we've rounded up nine good-for-you, recovery-packed foods that can further restore balance and help your body break down any boozy remains lingering in your system. Because when it comes to festive drinks, there are multiple ways to make the healthiest pre- and post-celebratory choices that help us cope with this "too-much" pandemic sentiment, and curative foods might just be one of them.