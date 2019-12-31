3 RD-Approved Ways To Drink Alcohol & Be Healthy

Here at mbg, we believe alcohol can be part of a healthy lifestyle, which is why I was excited to chat with Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, about the best ways to make the healthiest choices when it comes to holiday drinks.

"[Because I am] an R.D., people often assume I don't eat certain things. But life is way too short," she tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

While she discusses everything from the best bedtime snacks that foster tranquillity before we sleep (spoiler alert: The list includes purple potatoes) to what our cravings for ice cream are really trying to tell us, she also shares her expert advice on drinking alcohol. Cording believes there is a way to have a few beverages and still follow a nutritious, balanced diet—all it takes is identifying what makes you the most satisfied.

Here are Cording's three tips on how to drink responsibly for your health. You might be surprised to find that she actually wants you to explore different varieties to find your favorite liquor.