Why Champagne Hangovers Feel Worse Than Most + How To Avoid It

If you’ve ever had champagne, you know that hangover just hits differently. Even when you consume it in moderation, the effervescent wine has a way of sticking around the next day. And, no, it’s not all in your head. There’s an actual scientific reason champagne makes you feel so terrible, and we got to the bottom of it.

According to registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, you can blame it on the bubbles. The carbon dioxide that champagne, prosecco, or cava have can change the way alcohol flows through your bloodstream, she explains, “and because it competes with oxygen, you may absorb the alcohol more quickly.”

In fact, that’s true of any carbonated alcohol drink, like other sparkling wines, beer, or cocktails with soda, says Ginger Hultin, R.D., Seattle-based registered dietitian nutritionist and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. “It's not the carbonation, ultimately, that's causing the hangover,” Hultin says. “It's the amount of alcohol that's being absorbed and metabolized.”