Why Champagne Hangovers Feel Worse Than Most + How To Avoid It
If you’ve ever had champagne, you know that hangover just hits differently. Even when you consume it in moderation, the effervescent wine has a way of sticking around the next day. And, no, it’s not all in your head. There’s an actual scientific reason champagne makes you feel so terrible, and we got to the bottom of it.
According to registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, you can blame it on the bubbles. The carbon dioxide that champagne, prosecco, or cava have can change the way alcohol flows through your bloodstream, she explains, “and because it competes with oxygen, you may absorb the alcohol more quickly.”
In fact, that’s true of any carbonated alcohol drink, like other sparkling wines, beer, or cocktails with soda, says Ginger Hultin, R.D., Seattle-based registered dietitian nutritionist and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. “It's not the carbonation, ultimately, that's causing the hangover,” Hultin says. “It's the amount of alcohol that's being absorbed and metabolized.”
So, how can I avoid champagne hangovers?
1. Don’t drink on an empty stomach.
To keep the alcohol from absorbing into the bloodstream so quickly, Cording says to avoid drinking on an empty stomach. Research shows that carbohydrate-rich foods, in particular, slow the absorption of alcohol.
2. Drink plenty of water.
Another potential cause of that pounding headache is dehydration. “To help prevent that, alternate alcoholic beverages with water, and drink a big glass of water before bed,” Cording suggests.
3. Look out for extra sugars.
Drinks high in sugar can worsen hangovers for some people, so keep the sugar content in mind when picking out your champagne. “Brut Nature, Extra Brut, and Brut are all terms for low-sugar options,” Hutlin explains, while dry or secco, demi-sec, and doux tend to be much sweeter.
4. Rest up the next day.
Of course drinking in moderation is one of the best ways to avoid a hangover, but with special occasions, that may not always happen. “As with any overindulgence of alcohol, time is the only thing that will help you feel better,” Hultin says. “Because alcohol is such a sleep disruptor, taking a nap or going to bed early the next day may be one of the best things you can do.”
5. Choose a different cocktail.
One way to avoid a champagne hangover is by, well, avoiding champagne altogether. Consider opting for one of these healthy cocktails, instead:
Can’t decide which to make? Let your zodiac sign decide for you or start Dry January early with one of these non-alcoholic beverages.
