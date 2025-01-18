While both types of fiber are essential to keep within your daily diet, foods that are slightly lower in fiber may be easier to digest. "You generally want to limit sugary, spicy, fried, and fatty foods, as they can be tougher on digestion," warns registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN. "How much and how often to consume foods that are easier to digest depends on individual factors. For example, when recovering from a stomach bug, you may need to stick to mostly bland foods, or if you have an ongoing GI condition that requires you to limit fiber or fat."