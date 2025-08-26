Certainly we've talked about summer skin changes before. We've gone on and on about how you need to be more diligent about sunscreen since you're likely spending more time in the direct sunlight. We've shown you how to update your routine with seasonally appropriate finds. We've explained how important antioxidants are—year-round, of course, but especially in the summer. We've even given you the inside intel on why your skin gets so shiny come summer (and how to embrace that all-natural highlighter should you want to).