First things first: I'll let Donald D. Hensrud, M.D., M.S., medical director for the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program, explain what the Mayo Clinic Diet is, exactly.

"It's not only about weight and it's not really a diet—it's a lifestyle change program that emphasizes healthy weight management and healthy eating," says Hensrud. "It's about health and beneficial lifestyle habits."

Even if you're already familiar with the Mayo Clinic Diet, you may not have heard that it recently underwent a pretty massive upgrade and now includes a variety of meal plans to accommodate a range of dietary patterns (including Mediterranean, vegetarian, higher protein, and keto). This variety of meal plans is just one way that the Mayo Clinic Diet recognizes fad, one-size-fits-all approaches to healthy body composition aren't realistic or practical.

As Hensrud noted, the name "Mayo Clinic Diet" can be deceiving—this isn't a "diet" but rather a new outlook on health and well-being. The program's mission is to introduce healthy habits that will create sustainable change and inspire healthy body composition and long-term well-being.