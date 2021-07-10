13 Genius Tips For Making The Most Of Your Produce Haul + A Recipe

My first memory of a CSA box is the one my mom signed up for one summer—and the excess of dill and parsley it came with. For a few weeks, everything tasted like dill...even the recipes it wasn't in because the smell seemed to leach into everything else in the fridge, while my mom scrambled for ways to use the herb.

For those who are a little stumped: CSA stands for community-supported agriculture, and CSA boxes are often purchased from local groups, though brands like Misfits Market have gone bigger with the initiative. The system is designed to connect consumers directly with producers (in this case, the farmers) through a subscription, which is great if you love supporting local businesses and getting super fresh fruits, veggies, and herbs. The only drawback is that you won't know what's coming until it arrives (hence Dill-gate), so you've got to be ready to get creative.