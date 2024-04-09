Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Women's Health

5 Reasons Women 50+ Should Start Taking Creatine

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
April 09, 2024
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Smiling mature woman relaxing on her patio at home
Image by Goodboy Picture Company / iStock
April 09, 2024

Your supplements should always be personalized to your needs and goals. One that likely deserves a spot in yours—especially for women in their 50s or nearing menopause—is creatine. 

Creatine has been a go-to powder for gym bros for years, but more evidence is accumulating on how beneficial this compound is specifically for women, their body composition, and cognition.*. If you aren’t already taking this supplement, here are five reasons why you should consider giving it a try. 

1.

Production decreases with age

While creatine is best known as a supplement, it’s also a compound that the body produces on its own from the amino acids arginine, glycine, and methionine. That creatine is then used by the body, or stored in the muscles (or even in the brain1) until it’s ready to be used for physical and mental tasks that require quick energy.* 

However, this internal production of creatine gradually decreases with age. What’s more, women’s creatine stores are about 70-80% 2lower than men's (on average) to begin with. Add aging to the mix and you're likely falling short of optimal creatine status—even if you’re eating a high-protein diet

Leaning on a high-quality creatine supplement (like minbodygreen’s creatine+) helps ensure you have enough of this vital compound on hand to reap the following benefits.*

2.

More muscle mass*

Possibly creatine’s most notable benefit is its ability to increase muscle mass and size3 when paired with strength training. And this holds true for women after menopause2.

After menopause, muscle mass tends to decrease and fat mass (especially belly fat) increases—in part due to changing sex hormone levels. While most women really will experience slight weight gain during this time, it is possible to counter it.    

Adding resistance training to your weekly routine, eating enough protein, and taking creatine regularly is a solid plan to start building lean mass.* 

RELATED READ: I Tried 12 Weeks of Strength Training For Perimenopause & Here's What Happened

3.

Improved body composition*

And the more lean mass you build, the more your body composition improves. Body composition refers to the amount of lean versus fat mass—and it's often considered a better indicator of health than weight alone. 

Muscle is also more metabolically active than fat4. So as you get leaner and leaner you’ll also burn more calories at rest, which can contribute to fat loss and further improve your body composition. 

4.

Cognition & memory support* 

During peri- and postmenopause, many women find themselves to be a little more forgetful and lose their train of thought in the middle of a conversation than they once were.

While most of the body’s creatine is stored and used by the muscle, a small amount is found in the brain where it is crucial for supporting cellular metabolism and energy production.*

Researchers of a 2023 study of the impact on creatine and memory for healthy adults concluded that taking the supplement enhanced measures of memory performance5.* And those who were between the ages of 66 and 76 experienced the most benefits.

5.

Graceful aging*

Everything just listed comes together to support graceful aging. More muscle means you can move more with age—keeping up with kids, grandkids, your favorite sports, and bucket-list level travel with ease. And maintaining a sharp memory can improve your quality of life as you age. 

How to get more creatine

Creatine supplements are a convenient way to reach the research-backed amount of the compound (3-5 grams daily), which is hard to reach through the diet alone. 

mindbodygreen’s creatine+ is a great, clean choice: it only provides the desirable creatine monohydrate at an ideal 5-gram dose and the amino acid taurine. (which further supports longevity, muscle, and mental well-being).* 

The supplement itself has a similar texture to powdered sugar and disperses easily into hot or cold liquids, blends well into smoothies, or stirs into yogurt bowls

The takeaway

Creatine is a smart choice for women 50+ to supplement with if they want to be leaner and support their brain health.* It’s one of the most researched supplements available and creatine+ takes it to the next level by combining it with taurine. Learn more about the product here

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Do Cold Showers Count As Ice Bathing? We Got The Cold, Hard Truth
Integrative Health

Do Cold Showers Count As Ice Bathing? We Got The Cold, Hard Truth

Hannah Frye

Add This To Your Diet For More Gut Support (Beyond Probiotics)
Integrative Health

Add This To Your Diet For More Gut Support (Beyond Probiotics)

Hannah Frye

Can’t Relax During Sex? Do This During Foreplay To Keep Your Cool & Enhance Pleasure
Integrative Health

Can’t Relax During Sex? Do This During Foreplay To Keep Your Cool & Enhance Pleasure

Brooke Helton

500 People Ate An Avocado Every Day For 26 Weeks—Here's What Happened
Integrative Health

500 People Ate An Avocado Every Day For 26 Weeks—Here's What Happened

Hannah Frye

Your Easy-To-Follow Guide To Strength Training At Home + A 4-Week Plan
Integrative Health

Your Easy-To-Follow Guide To Strength Training At Home + A 4-Week Plan

BB Arrington, CPT

Why Mental Healthcare Needs To Be More Accessible To Black Americans
Mental Health

Why Mental Healthcare Needs To Be More Accessible To Black Americans

Tamieka Welsh, MSW

I'm An Orthopedic Surgeon: 3 Workout Tips For Stronger Bones, Joints & Muscles
Integrative Health

I'm An Orthopedic Surgeon: 3 Workout Tips For Stronger Bones, Joints & Muscles

Jason Wachob

Which Of These Life Stages Are You In? (And How Women Can Find Better Support)
Paid Content | Solaray

Which Of These Life Stages Are You In? (And How Women Can Find Better Support)

Devon Barrow

6 Best CBD Lotions & Creams For Aches & Joint Comfort
Integrative Health

6 Best CBD Lotions & Creams For Aches & Joint Comfort

Jamey Powell

Do Cold Showers Count As Ice Bathing? We Got The Cold, Hard Truth
Integrative Health

Do Cold Showers Count As Ice Bathing? We Got The Cold, Hard Truth

Hannah Frye

Add This To Your Diet For More Gut Support (Beyond Probiotics)
Integrative Health

Add This To Your Diet For More Gut Support (Beyond Probiotics)

Hannah Frye

Can’t Relax During Sex? Do This During Foreplay To Keep Your Cool & Enhance Pleasure
Integrative Health

Can’t Relax During Sex? Do This During Foreplay To Keep Your Cool & Enhance Pleasure

Brooke Helton

500 People Ate An Avocado Every Day For 26 Weeks—Here's What Happened
Integrative Health

500 People Ate An Avocado Every Day For 26 Weeks—Here's What Happened

Hannah Frye

Your Easy-To-Follow Guide To Strength Training At Home + A 4-Week Plan
Integrative Health

Your Easy-To-Follow Guide To Strength Training At Home + A 4-Week Plan

BB Arrington, CPT

Why Mental Healthcare Needs To Be More Accessible To Black Americans
Mental Health

Why Mental Healthcare Needs To Be More Accessible To Black Americans

Tamieka Welsh, MSW

I'm An Orthopedic Surgeon: 3 Workout Tips For Stronger Bones, Joints & Muscles
Integrative Health

I'm An Orthopedic Surgeon: 3 Workout Tips For Stronger Bones, Joints & Muscles

Jason Wachob

Which Of These Life Stages Are You In? (And How Women Can Find Better Support)
Paid Content | Solaray

Which Of These Life Stages Are You In? (And How Women Can Find Better Support)

Devon Barrow

6 Best CBD Lotions & Creams For Aches & Joint Comfort
Integrative Health

6 Best CBD Lotions & Creams For Aches & Joint Comfort

Jamey Powell

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

What Are The 5 Love Languages? How To Use Them In RelationshipsThe 4 Attachment Styles: How They Form + Dating HabitsEnneagram Compatibility: How The Types Pair RomanticallyAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your AuraWhat Color Is Your Aura? This Quiz Can Find Out In 3 Minutes FlatYoga For Beginners: A Guide To Poses Benefits & History
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.