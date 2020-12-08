While some plants are considered "hard to kill" like the pothos or snake plant (seriously, you'd be amazed how long they'll last without water), others need a regimented watering schedule, sometimes on a daily basis. And then there are those plants prone to overwatering, such as succulents.

On top of watering, some plants that prefer humid environments enjoy a good misting as well. Long story short, read up on your plant species' needs. If your plants leaves are yellowing or curling, for example, that's a sign it's not getting the right amount of water—whether that's too little or not enough.