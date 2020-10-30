Many of the plants that live happily in our homes hail from the rainforest, where things are decidedly humid. Greenhouses, in which most indoor plants will spend time before they make their way to retail stores and then to us, provide the ideal growing environment for indoor plants, where diffused light from above abounds and humidity is high.

Our homes, on the other hand, are generally fairly dry environments, and this change can be quite a shock to the system for new plants. If humidity is really low (often due to air conditioning or heating), a plant's roots will struggle to absorb an adequate amount of water to keep up with the moisture lost through the leaves.