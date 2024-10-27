An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

"As far back as I can remember, I've always had an oil in my routine, but sandalwood, in particular, is my favorite. Sandalwood has a very rich history in Ayurveda. Any sort of crown jewel skin care treatment in India, it always contains sandalwood," Holecek once told me about the oil, which is featured prominently in Uma Absolute Anti-Aging Facial Oil. "It is always a staple for me because whatever I'm struggling with, it seems to solve—whether that be dullness, dryness, or tired-looking skin, they all seem to be resolved pretty easily with this very high-quality oil."