The 5 Best Collagen Supplements For Women & How To Choose
Collagen is the most abundant protein in the body and serves an important role in supporting the structure of skin, bone, cartilage, and muscle. From skin health1 to joint support and beyond, there are plenty of reasons for both men and women to consider collagen supplements.* To come, five of the best options for women on the market right now, plus how to pick the best product for your unique needs.
How to choose
- Form: If you’re going to invest your money in a supplement, make sure it’s in a form you can commit to. Maybe this is a powder to mix into your coffee, maybe it’s a capsule to take at the same time every day, maybe a tasty gummy. Take your own preferences into account, because collagen won't work if you don't take it.
- Additional ingredients: Many collagen supplements contain complementary or synergistic ingredients for additional skin and full-body benefits. Just be sure to check the back of your supplement label to ensure you're getting a worthy dose of those additional ingredients and vitamins.
- Adequate dosage: When browsing collagen supplements, make sure there’s at least 2.5 grams per serving1, as that’s the minimum recommended amount for skin benefits.*
- Collagen type: Different types of collagen are utilized for different benefits. One important distinction is the benefit of joint support.* "Supplementing with collagen shows some early evidence of promoting joint comfort2,” Natasha Bhuyan, MD, VP of In-Office Care and National Medical Director at One Medical tells mbg—referencing research on type II collagen.* Whereas types I and III are best for skin health—read more about the difference here if you’re curious.*
mbg's picks for the best collagen supplements for women 2023
Best powder: mindbodygreen beauty & gut collagen+
Pros
- Premium collagen plus 7 other nutrients, botanicals, and bioactives
- Promotes glowing skin, strong hair and nails, and gut health*
- Chocolate and unflavored varieties
Cons
- Not vegan
Collagen per serving
- 17.7 grams
When it comes to collagen powders, this one is an undeniable game-changer. Not only does it have a whopping 17.7 grams of hydrolyzed collagen peptides, but the list of additional beneficial ingredients is extensive, from vitamins C and E to hyaluronic acid, biotin, L-glutamine and more. Plus, it comes in a sugar-free chocolate flavor (featuring organic cocoa and organic monk fruit)—what's not to love?*
Best for women over 50: Thorne Collagen Fit
Pros
- Promotes musculoskeletal health*
- Supports cellular energy production and graceful aging*
Cons
- Plastic container
Collagen per serving
- 15 grams
This one contains a meaningful dose of collagen plus a unique healthy aging ingredient: Nicotinamide riboside (NR). See natural aging and modern stressors can lead to a decline in NAD+, a coenzyme that is a key component in the production of cellular energy. That's where NR comes in. NR increases the body’s natural production of NAD+, which is great for energy, exercise recovery, healthy aging support, etc.*
Advertisement
Best for sagging skin: Garden of Life Grass Fed Collagen Super Beauty Powder
Pros
- Contains astaxanthin
- Supports skin elasticity and hydration*
Cons
- Not vegan
- Contains tree nut allergen (coconut)
Collagen per serving
- 10 grams
This yummy blueberry acai powder combines collagen peptides (types I and III) with another healthy skin aging staple: astaxanthin. Astaxanthin has been shown to promote graceful skin aging and moisture content. In one 16-week clinical trial of AstaReal®, the specific brand of astaxanthin in this blend, participants who supplemented with astaxanthin saw improvements in skin elasticity, while those who did not supplement saw worsening wrinkles. The formula also includes acai and melon extract for an even larger dose of antioxidants to protect the skin from oxidative stress.*
Best for hair: Nutrafol Women Hair Growth Nutraceutical
Pros
- Targets the root cause of hair thinning*
Cons
- 4 capsule serving size
Collagen per serving
- Not clearly stated
This supplement earns an A+ for hair growth because it addresses the root causes of hair thinning such as stress, lifestyle, and nutrition. The blend includes marine collagen types I and III, ashwagandha, saw palmetto, curcumin, hyaluronic acid, biotin, and so much more. The reason you won't find the collagen dosage clearly labeled is because Nutrafol blends their collagen peptides with their other ingredients in their proprietary Synergen Complex.
Advertisement
Best gummies: Vital Proteins Collagen Gummies
Pro
- Supports hair, skin, and nail health*
- Gummies are a convenient option
Con
- 4 gummy serving size
- Contains 5 grams of added sugars
Collagen per serving
- 2.5 grams
Some people simply prefer gummy vitamins, and that's okay. This simple and tasty formula from Vital Proteins delivers 2.5 grams of collagen peptides per serving of four gummies. There aren't any additional ingredients like hyaluronic acid or biotin, but it's certainly more affordable than most other complex supplements.
How we chose
Collagen led
Our collagen-led supplements provide targeted daily nourishment for women, supporting whole-body health, as well as hair, skin, and graceful aging.*
Multi-ingredient
These curated formulas have been vetted to include efficacious amounts of science-backed peptides, vitamins, minerals, botanicals, amino acids, etc.*
Quality is key
We elevate reputable brands that prioritize quality testing, to ensure the potency of the active ingredients, while also placing an emphasis on purity too.
Eco-conscious
From ingredient sourcing to packaging, we lean into products made with sustainability in mind, highlighting key certifications and eco-friendly containers.
The takeaway
Collagen supplements can be great for anyone looking to boost their skin, gut, and joint health.* Look for products with efficacious doses of collagen, additional ingredients that align with your goal, and formats you can truly commit to. If you want to learn more about the benefits of collagen supplementation, check out our breakdown here.