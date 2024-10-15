Keep in mind that depending on how someone manipulates their hair, it's not always easy to immediately identify whether or not someone has a 4B texture. For example, if someone relies on wash-'n'-go's and shingling to style their hair, the result is truly their natural hair pattern. But if someone relies on other style tactics like twist-outs, braid outs, or straightens their hair and then sets it on bantus, you won't be able to accurately determine their hair type.