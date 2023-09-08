This study highlights the importance of increasing your omega-3 index, as it may help you live a longer and healthier life. The omega-3 index is a useful blood test co-invented by William Harris, Ph.D., FAHA, that assesses your omega-3 status. A higher omega-3 index is associated with better heart health and cardiometabolic parameters.

In 2021, a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition2 (and co-authored by Harris) put omega-3 status and longevity to the test. The goal of the study was to analyze the lifestyle habits and omega-3 levels of people with heart-health concerns over 11 years to determine the impact they have on life expectancy. While there were a number of lifestyle factors at play throughout the study that also affect longevity, the results indicated there is, in fact, a clear correlation between higher omega-3 levels and living long lives.*