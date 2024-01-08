My Favorite Hack For Eating 30+ Grams Of Protein For Dessert 

The Greek yogurt (about 2/3 cup) brings about 9 grams of protein4 to the table, while whey protein isolate+ packs an impressive 25 grams of protein from grass-fed cows per serving, coming out to roughly 34 grams per bowl—a solid contribution to my daily goals. Plus, it has the right amount of amino acids needed to feed my muscles one last time for the day. Each serving is optimized for strength, performance, and recovery thanks to 2.5 grams of leucine—the amount needed to stimulate the production of new muscle proteins.*