To effectively fade dark spots, you should target them at the surface and at the cellular level.

Increasing cell turnover at the top layers of skin can help speed up their disappearance by shedding off stained skin cells. The best way to do this is through retinols and alpha-hydroxy acids. These are potent actives, however, so incorporate them into your routine slowly. They may also cause sun sensitivity, so it’s best to stick to nighttime use only.

You’ll also want to target pigment production at the source. To achieve this, look for tyrosinase-inhibiting ingredients such as kojic acid, licorice root, and arbutin. Niacinamide can also help inhibit melanosome transfer1 .

These sorts of ingredients are most often found in facial products, so I recommend finding a serum at a price point you feel comfortable spending on what will end up being a hand care product. The good news is that there are many excellent options from top shelf to drugstore—check out our favorite dark spot correctors here.