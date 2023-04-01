Sometimes the happiness that comes from a store-bought latte isn’t even the flavor or the foam—it’s simply the lack of effort that went into making it. However, at $8 a pop in some cities, your bank account might not reflect that same joy.

Enter, an elevated at-home coffee: After all, the best way to fight the coffee shop urge is to master the art of making your own latte. To come, three ways to upgrade your cup.