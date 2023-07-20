3 Very Subtle Signs Of Skin Aging You Shouldn’t Ignore
I know I’m not the only one whose TikTok For You Page is inundated with the “old age” filter. Basically my entire feed consists of slack-jawed users blown away by their future appearance!
Since the inception of these digital effects, an “aging” version bubbles up every so often and receives a ton of hype, but I’ll admit the AI on this one is pretty accurate (derms even agree). However, it’s not perfect, and it does miss a few key tweaks—some of which are quite subtle.
Advertisement
Below, find three signs of skin aging that often fly under the radar. They may be sneaky, but they make a significant difference over time.
Brow sagging
Sorry to say, but your full, fluffy brows will droop with age. “Eyebrows are hair attached to skin and muscle. As we age, that muscle will begin to slacken and sag,” legendary brow expert Joey Healy explains regarding uneven brows. “In many circumstances, the muscle and skin will begin to weaken at different rates, creating asymmetries in the face.”
Not to mention, the brow hairs themselves will start to thin. So it’s not like you’ll magically sport wrinkles and grays yet maintain a bold, even set of face framers (contrary to what the aging filter often displays). Not to fret: You can encourage growth and make them appear more symmetrical with makeup.
Teeth aging
"This may come as a surprise, but the smile is actually one of the first places in your body that aging shows up,” premier cosmetic dentist Victoria Veytsman, DDS, previously tells mbg.
However, an "aging smile" means so much more than dull, stained teeth or a few lip lines: The aging filter does reflect tooth discoloration, but you may also experience gum recession or chipping as your enamel weakens, which can totally impact your smile.
"Make sure you are brushing your teeth twice a day using an ultrasonic toothbrush, flossing, tongue scraping, using [gentle] mouthwash, and staying hydrated to keep a healthy oral microbiome," Veytsman notes. "All of this will keep your smile healthy and will even help you maintain the whiteness of your smile." She also recommends investing in a mouthguard if you notice recession stripping away your gum tissue; you can find her full list of tips here.
Advertisement
Lip thinning
One more for the mouth area! As your collagen levels decline and your skin starts to sag, your lip volume will also diminish. Add UV damage and smoking into the mix, and you’ll accelerate the deflating process.
The good news? There are plenty of ways you can promote plumper, healthier lips: wearing a lip sunscreen, keeping the area hydrated, committing to collagen supplements, etc. You can even use a lip plumper (especially gentle, high-tech formulas that work with the deepest layers of your lip skin to encourage volume) for some immediate suppleness.
The takeaway
Experts deem the aging filter on TikTok as pretty realistic—however, it does miss a few key shifts. That’s not to scare you off even more when you look into the proverbial crystal ball (in fact, we'd argue our society’s deep fear of aging is deeply problematic), but it’s important to know that this filter isn’t a 100% depiction.
If the effect does send you into a spiral, please know that skin aging like this doesn’t happen overnight; it can be jarring to look into your phone camera and see a significantly older individual staring back, but these changes occur over years and years, cherished life events, memories, and love right along with them. Remember that the filter doesn’t reflect the beauty between the lines.
Advertisement
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare. In her role at mbg, she reports on everything from the top beauty industry trends, to the gut-skin connection and the microbiome, to the latest expert makeup hacks. She currently lives in New York City.