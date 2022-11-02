Want To Avoid Alzheimer's? Protect Your Teeth, Says A Neurologist 

I’ll go ahead and assume you don’t think much about your oral health routine, aside from a daily brush and floss. Perhaps you’ve dabbled in a round of whitening strips or have a teeth whitening pen stashed in your tote—but when it comes to your overall health and well-being, you might not think twice about those pearly whites.

Well, according to neurologist Dale Bredesen, M.D., author of the New York Times bestselling book The End of Alzheimer's, protecting your oral health is crucial for brain health long-term. In fact, as he declares on the mindbodygreen podcast, neglecting your teeth and gums can lead to cognitive decline.