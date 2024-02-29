The 8 Best Natural & Nontoxic Teeth-Whitening Products

Whitening strips, over a decade ago, exploded onto the oral health scene (if there's such a scene). Those were not of the natural-leaning variety. But over time, natural and nontoxic oral care adopted them too. These use coconut oil, lemon peel oil, and sage—and they don't make your teeth or gums sensitive. Now, as strips tend to go, these will slip and slide if you use your mouth too much while wearing, but if you can stand to be quiet for 30 minutes, you'll see good improvement.

Lumineux Oral Essentials Medically Developed Whitening Strips ($50); amazon.com