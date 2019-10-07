The 8 Best Natural & Nontoxic Teeth-Whitening Products

The best oral care is preventive care, meaning the best way to keep your teeth brilliantly white is to keep them healthy and protected against stains with basic oral care.

But we obviously know you can be diligent and still develop yellowing. Yellowing and stains happen for two reasons, as we learned here from holistic dentist Mark Burhenne, DDS: The first is intrinsic, which happens with age. The second is the one you have a more active part in: extrinsic, which happens on the enamel. This happens when we consume things like coffee, tea, wine, blueberries, and grapefruit. (These are some of the big culprits; consider swishing your mouth with water after you consume these as it helps keep stains from setting, Burhenne tells us.)

And when you need a little boost, try these.