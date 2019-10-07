mindbodygreen

The 8 Best Natural & Nontoxic Teeth-Whitening Products

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

October 7, 2019

The best oral care is preventive care, meaning the best way to keep your teeth brilliantly white is to keep them healthy and protected against stains with basic oral care.

But we obviously know you can be diligent and still develop yellowing. Yellowing and stains happen for two reasons, as we learned here from holistic dentist Mark Burhenne, DDS: The first is intrinsic, which happens with age. The second is the one you have a more active part in: extrinsic, which happens on the enamel. This happens when we consume things like coffee, tea, wine, blueberries, and grapefruit. (These are some of the big culprits; consider swishing your mouth with water after you consume these as it helps keep stains from setting, Burhenne tells us.)

And when you need a little boost, try these.

Aotto Teeth Whitening Activated Coconut Charcoal Powder

Teeth whitening in the natural space has one very big superstar: activated charcoal. The hero ingredient's stain-removing power is almost legendary at this point, at least anecdotally. The thought process behind the how is that the porous surface of the particles pulls out anything in its path, stains included. This is a very popular powder option—just be mindful of how long you are brushing and that you're not using too much pressure.

Teeth Whitening Activated Coconut Charcoal Powder, Aotto ($9)

White Birch Activated White Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste

One of the biggest complaints against activated charcoal, however, is many are put off by the aesthetic of black teeth and just the general messiness of it all. This takes care of that by using white charcoal, extracted from Japanese white birch trees, instead. It also contains jojoba oil—it's a little more slippery than standard pastes—so it's a bit gentler of an experience.

Activated White Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste, White Birch ($14.99)

Dr. Brite Mint Natural Whitening Mouthwash

This is made with organic coconut oil, aloe vera, activated charcoal, and non-acidic vitamin C. (The non-acidic is key, as acid can damage enamel and make staining worse.) And while it's expensive as far as mouthwashes go, the impressive whitening results are worth it. Plus, the aloe keeps your mouth feeling hydrated post-rinse, never tingly or stingy.

Mint Natural Whitening Mouthwash, Dr. Brite ($14.99)

GuruNanda Oil Pulling Oil

Oil pulling, as you might know, is an ancient ayurvedic tradition. In its modern iteration, many holistic dentists hail its benefits for oral care, and maybe even teeth whitening. (One dentist told me that anecdotally she's seen great results with patients who regularly oil pull, specifically with coconut oil.) This option has a near cult following, and it's made with coconut, sesame, sunflower oils, and peppermint for ease of use.

Oil Pulling Oil, GuruNanda ($14.99)

Tom's of Maine Botanically Bright

A fluoride and SLS-free toothpaste, this whitens your teeth with purified silica and a blend of botanicals. It also contains xylitol and propolis. Xylitol is a relatively trendy ingredient that's often found in gum; it keeps bacteria from adhering to teeth. This is great for day-to-day oral care, especially if you're one to avoid fluoride.

Botanically Bright, Tom's of Maine ($7.29)

Hello Naturally Whitening Toothpaste

For those who don't mind fluoride in your products, this option also uses xylitol, with coconut oil, mint, and tea tree. (It still nixes SLS, however!) Again, this is great for day-to-day care to deliver a brighter smile over time. And the best part about this is the incredibly fresh taste: Not only does it whiten, but it gives you that ahhh feeling.

Naturally Whitening Toothpaste, Hello ($4.99)

Lumineux Oral Essentials Medically Developed Whitening Strips

Whitening strips, over a decade ago, exploded onto the oral health scene (if there's such a scene). Those were not of the natural-leaning variety. But over time, natural and nontoxic oral care adopted them too. These use coconut oil, lemon peel oil, and sage—and they don't make your teeth or gums sensitive. Now, as strips tend to go, these will slip and slide if you use your mouth too much while wearing, but if you can stand to be quiet for 30 minutes, you'll see good improvement.

Medically Developed Whitening Strips, Lumineux Oral Essentials ($37.99 for 24 strips)

Dr. Ginger's Coconut Oil Whitening Pen

Using coconut oil, this lifts stains a few shades with regular use. Much like with most (even traditional) whitening pens, it takes a few moments of awkwardness during the application process. You take the little wand out and "paint" your teeth with the goop in a circular motion. Then you have to stand there with a strange-looking smile as it dries, and then avoid food or drink for an hour as it does its work.

Coconut Oil Whitening Pen, Dr. Ginger's ($19.95)

